Prime Minister Modi releases key figures on Indian economy





1.4 lakh recognized startups generating 15.5 lakh jobs, says Big Bang Numbers. (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released the Big Bang Numbers on the Indian economy as part of his bi-weekly Bharat newsletter for the fortnight from July 15 to 31 on the Namo app. The newsletter highlighted that India's stock market capitalisation hit a record $5.5 trillion while the construction of the world's highest tunnel was launched by the Prime Minister at Shinkun La on the Ladakh-Himachal Pradesh border. Here are some highlights: *Indian MSMEs have created over 20.5 million jobs in 4 years, while 39% of the country's MSMEs are now owned by women. * 1.4 lakh recognized startups generating 15.5 lakh jobs. *Employment in India increased by 35% to 64.33 crore in last six financial years *Manufacturing sector (formal and informal entities) has witnessed an increase of 85 lakhs employment opportunities from 2017-18 to 2022-23. *Indian exports rose 5.5% to $21.2 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $300 million. Exports are now expected to surpass $800 billion this fiscal. In June, Indian exports of electronics rose 16.9% to $2.82 billion. *In Q1 2024-25, Apple's iPhone exports reached $3.8 billion, which is 79% of India's FOB value. *India's trade deficit narrowed to $20.98 billion in June from $23.78 billion in May. *India's external liabilities (FDI) increased to $2.14 billion by June 2024 from $1.14 billion in June 2023. *India Inc. raised Rs 32,619 crore from foreign bonds in 2024. FPI pumped in Rs 30,772 crore in Indian markets. *India's card payments market is expected to grow by 11.3% by 2024 to reach Rs 28.4 trillion. *GCC countries entered into 6,667 lease agreements, a 16% increase in India. *Around 6 crore ITRs were generated in FY24; 70 per cent under the new tax regime. *Domestic air passenger traffic increased 5.76% to 13.2 million in June, compared with 12.4 million last year. *Retail automobile sales increased 9% in Q1 FY25 to 6.2 million units, compared to 5.7 million units in Q1 FY24. *Porsche India sales increased by 40% during the January-June period. Between 2018 and 2023, BMW India set records in the first half of 2024 with 7,098 cars, 3,614 motorcycles and 2,000 electric vehicles. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

