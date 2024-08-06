Donald Trump's health increasingly worries voters





Fewer voters think Donald Trump is healthy, and more think the 78-year-old Republican is too old to run for office now that President Joe Biden is out of the running for president in 2024, according to a new poll.

A Morning Consult poll of about 2,200 registered voters compared results from when Biden was still in the race to the last poll, when Vice President Kamala Harris was the presumptive Democratic nominee for 2024.

The results show that now that Trump is facing Harris, 59, fewer voters think Trump is “healthy,” falling 6 points from 58% to 52%.

Since Biden dropped out of the race, more than half (51%) of respondents now believe Trump is too old (up from 44%), and the number of people who believe the former president is mentally healthy has dropped 5 points, from 53% to 48%.

The poll results are the latest sign that Trump will now face the same scrutiny over his age and cognitive abilities that dogged Biden before he dropped out of the race. Trump, 78, is now the oldest presidential candidate in U.S. history and could surpass Biden as the oldest sitting U.S. president in his second term if he wins November’s election.

Even before his faltering performance in the June 27 CNN debate, Biden, 81, had already faced concerns about his age, which led him to consider himself too old to run for a second term. Those fears have been reinforced by each gaffe and public speaking error the president has made over the years.

Despite being only three years younger than Biden and equally prone to gaffes, Trump had never before faced the same level of public concern that he was too old or mentally unfit to run for president again as he ran against him.

“Unsurprisingly, Biden’s replacement with Harris has now erased the Democratic Party’s age problem in the eyes of the American electorate. That burden has now been shifted to Trump,” wrote Eli Yokley, a political analyst at Morning Consult, in his analysis of the results.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's office via email for comment.

Elsewhere, the Morning Consult poll also shows Harris continuing to ride the wave of momentum from her White House battle against Trump.

Harris leads Trump by 4 points (48% to 44) in the latest poll, the largest advantage a Democratic presidential candidate has had over Trump in nearly a year.

Harris also beat Trump among key demographic groups, including independents (42% to 37) and voters ages 18 to 34 (49% to 40).

Morning Consult's latest full poll was conducted Aug. 2-4 among a sample of 11,265 registered voters. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

