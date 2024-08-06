PM Narendra Modi is like Neelkanth, who gives only nectar, says MP Basavaraj Bommai

New Delhi: Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra ModiThe country's economic situation is moving in the right direction. No matter how much the Prime Minister is criticized, he swallows poison like Neelkanth and gives nectar, said former Chief Minister and Gadag-Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai.

During the debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he said that Modi has changed the future of the country in the last ten years. Everyone must think what would have been the situation of the country without Narendra Modi. Many people talk about poverty, farmers and women as a fad. They constantly talk about farmers. Farmers do not belong to any political party, but all political parties belong to farmers. A farmer's life is always full of uncertainties. This has been happening continuously for the last 75 years. They discuss the problems of farmers, but no one talks about solutions to their problems. The opposition keeps talking about their problems but never about solutions. Therefore, the problems of farmers remain unsolved.

He said the Prime Minister considered poverty as the enemy of the country. Before Independence, the British were the only enemies of our country. But after Independence, poverty, illiteracy, unemployment and ill health have become our enemies. They are a population of 140 crore people. There is no magic in the economy. There is only the result. TMC MP Mahua Moitra spoke about inflation based on the amount the Finance Minister has allocated to various sectors. “I am asking whether a budget has been allocated according to inflation so far. Is it possible? Do we have opportunities in our income? You are running away from the real problems. We have to understand the problems and find scientific solutions, not political ones,” he said.

Bommai said that the Prime Minister has transformed the people of the country into an asset for democracy. He has provided vocational training to the citizens of the country and used them as resources. He has brought significant changes in GST, banking and manufacturing. Those who implemented GST are now talking about it. From 2012 to 2017, GST was Rs 38.52 lakh crore. From 2017 to 2022, GST was collected at Rs 57.05 lakh crore. Where there is revenue, development is possible. Last month, GST collected was Rs 1.8 lakh crore. Thanks to Narendra Modi's foresight, GST collection has increased.

The BJP MP said that as per the saying of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, 'between the concept and the creation lies a shadow', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed the shadow on GST. For this, the country will remember him. The digital economy has reduced the harassment of middlemen. This has saved Rs 3.8 lakh crores through direct remittances. They do not wait for something to happen. We do not wait for destiny but are competing with all the advanced countries. Not only that, but they are also competing with time.

Tax reforms

The former chief minister said that taxation is based on four pillars. There must be a reason for it. It must be acceptable to everyone. And because it is responsible, it supports the development of our country. By increasing the number of taxpayers, the income of the country increases. People only talk about the achievements of one or two successful people. But in 2014, 3.6 million people were paying taxes in the country. In 2023, 8.18 million people are paying taxes. There is an increase of 9% every year. Only 48,417 people earning more than one crore were paying taxes. Today, around 2,16,000 people earning more than one crore are paying taxes. They produce people earning more than one crore. This country is not run by one or two people only, but by those who follow the policies and regulations of the country. The per capita income of common people was Rs 89,000 in 2013-14. In 2022-23, it is Rs 1,94,879. It has doubled in ten years. The tax policy is the reason.

Resolution for a developed India

Bommai said that no system is perfect. But the path they have chosen is important. They will see the development of the country by 2047. Due to the hard work of our ancestors, they are reaping the fruits today. The Prime Minister has now laid a solid foundation for a developed India by 2047 with the concept of a self-reliant India. Whether they are there or not, this country will remain. Their children will remain. What example will they set for them? Every decision they make will be in favour of a developed India. They will show it by doing it. Whether they are there or not, they will do it and show it.

Income tax changes

The MP said that progressive changes are being made in income tax. The standard deduction for salaried employees has been increased from 50,000 to 75,000. The family pension deduction has been increased from 15,000 to 25,000. Changes are being made in the tax system for the convenience of salaried employees. The 2% tax on e-commerce for non-residents has been removed. Steps have been taken to detect Benami goods. This is due to the integrity of our leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He neither eats nor lets others eat. The budget is on track and the economy has to be looked at from two perspectives. The pre-COVID and post-COVID economy has to be considered. COVID has impacted people's lives and the economy of the country. Modi has turned the problem into an opportunity. He has saved the lives of millions. Moreover, while the economic growth of developed countries is only 2%, our economic growth is 6-7%. Soon, our economic growth will be in double digits.

He said the BJP-led NDA government had one goal. The people were considered as detrimental to development. The Prime Minister made them the producers of the country. He lifted about 25 crore people out of poverty and eliminated corruption through DBT. Dignity and acceptability are important for everyone. After Lal Bahadur Shastri, Narendra Modi won the hearts of the people. Lal Bahadur Shastri said to have one meal a day. People did it. Modi asked people to give up the subsidy on LPG gas. About 6 crore people agreed. It takes self-confidence to do that. Narendra Modi has that self-confidence.

Fear of constitutional change

The former Prime Minister said that fear of constitutional change had been instilled in the country. But in the last ten years, efforts have been made to strengthen the Constitution. Fear has been instilled in the SC/STs. The Prime Minister extended the reservation for ten years. Narendra Modi gave constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commissions in the State. He provided opportunities to the SC/STs of Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370. Through the Mudra scheme, he gave financial strength to the SC/STs, making them self-reliant.

There is a lot of criticism of the Prime Minister. It is an old tactic of painting good people as bad. Modi is like Neelkanth: he accepts whatever is said to him and gives only nectar. In 2047, children will remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his work, Bommai added.