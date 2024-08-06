Contraceptive services for adolescent girls are essential to combat maternal mortality and stunting





JakartaHealth Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said providing contraceptives to school-age children and adolescents is aimed at reducing maternal mortality rates among teenage girls, rather than promoting premarital sex. Budi stressed that this measure only applies to married teenage girls. He noted that child marriages still occur in some areas, which prompted the government to offer contraceptives. “In Indonesia, child marriage is still very common. In urban areas, it may not be common, but in rural areas, many marry at a young age,” he said after attending the Investor Daily roundtable at the Westin Hotel in Kuningan on Tuesday. Government Regulation No. 28 of 2024 on Health, recently signed by President Joko Widodo, includes provisions for reproductive health services for school-age children and adolescents. Article 103(4) of the regulation stipulates that reproductive health services must include the provision of contraceptives. The regulations require that reproductive health services, including the provision of contraceptives, be provided through counselling by qualified health professionals. “The risks are high when teenage girls get pregnant,” Budi says. “If a young girl gets married and gets pregnant, the risk is high. Both the mother and the child face a higher risk of mortality.” Budi also pointed out that the high rate of early marriage contributes to the stunting problem in Indonesia, as many adolescent girls under the age of 20 give birth to unhealthy babies. “If a baby is born to a young mother, the risk of stunting is very high. We advise school-age girls who marry early to postpone pregnancy until they are over 20,” he stressed. “By doing so, the baby will be healthier and the risks of maternal and infant mortality, as well as stunting, will be reduced.” Indonesia recorded a child marriage rate of 9.23 percent in 2023, or 163,371 incidents, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). Acting ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi said a regulation from the health minister would provide more technical details, including mechanisms, supervision, monitoring and sanctions, to avoid any misunderstanding. Earlier, MPs Luqman Hakim of the National Awakening Party (PKB) and Abdul Fikri Faqih of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) had expressed strong concerns over new government regulations providing contraceptives to school-age children and adolescents. They fear the regulation will be misinterpreted as an endorsement of premarital sex rather than an emphasis on comprehensive sex education and moral guidance. Keywords :

