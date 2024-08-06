Adin Ross Gifts Trump Rolex and Cybertruck During Live Interview





On Monday afternoon, more than half a million viewers tuned in to streamer Adin Ross’ Kick channel to watch an interview with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. In addition to hearing the Republican presidential candidate talk about some of his favorite topics, they also saw Trump receive two expensive and potentially illegal gifts from Ross: a gold Rolex and a custom-wrapped Cybertruck.

Ross is a prolific 23-year-old streamer with millions of followers across Kick, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, known for his boundless energy and dude-shaming antics that often cross the toxic line. He’s previously given a platform to white supremacist Nick Fuentes, as well as alleged sex trafficker Andrew Tate, a mentor of sorts. In March, Ross accidentally exposed Tate while planning to flee criminal charges in Romania. (Tate, who is awaiting trial, has denied the charges.) After several Twitch bans over the years, the last of which was permanent, Ross moved to the streaming platform Kick in 2023, which allows gaming content and is barely moderated. “We can do whatever we want,” he told fans at the time.

Ross began his Monday Kick stream by acknowledging that many doubted he had actually landed an interview with Trump. “Today is going to be the most important stream I’ve ever done,” he said after Trump came out to 50 Cent’s “Many Men (Wish Death)” and joined Ross in front of a small audience. “Everybody thought it was going to be a fake,” he added. (Ross’ last blockbuster political interview, billed as a conversation with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, actually featured him speaking to a professional impersonator.)

Wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, Ross made no effort to appear impartial. His questions prompted Trump to complain about everything from the alleged liberal bias in schools (“Even the teachers are brainwashed,” the former president said) to border security (though Trump uncharacteristically did not mention Hannibal Lecter this time). Trump, for his part, praised Ross as an “exceptional” young man, predicted that the livestream would break viewership records and said that his youngest son, Barron Trump, was a “big fan” of Ross. Based on Trump's positive comments about Ross' youth and influence as an influencer, it appears he saw the friendly interview as a welcome boon in an increasingly intense battle for the hearts and minds of Gen Z. Vice President Kamala Harris is also garnering support from prominent content creators and riding the momentum of Zoomer memes.

When he wasn’t lashing out at Harris and President Joe Biden — or calling Harris’s ascension to the top of the 2024 Democratic ticket a “coup” — Trump was making dire predictions about the country’s future if he didn’t win the election: “I don’t think it’s going to survive,” he said at one point. He also made several of his trademark bizarre statements about his time in office, saying that he once played Kim Jong-un the Elton John song “Rocket Man” and that before he became president, “you weren’t allowed to say ‘Merry Christmas.’ I got it back.” As Ross pointed out that he himself is Jewish, Trump continued: “Even if you’re Jewish, they like to say Merry Christmas. All my Jewish friends say, ‘We love Merry Christmas.’”

Trump particularly praised Ross’s streaming success and the deference he has shown him, drawing a stark contrast between the friendly conversation and a combative event hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists last week. During that appearance, Trump lashed out at ABC News congressional correspondent Rachel Scott for a tough first question about her past comments about black people and her ties to white supremacists, including Fuentes. During the same interview, Trump also made racist comments about Harris, falsely claiming that she had only ever claimed Indian ancestry until she “became black.” During Monday’s stream, Ross agreed that Scott had been “so rude” while Trump called her “horrible” and “mean.” On the flip side, Trump said Ross’s open support for his presidential bid was “ethical.”

Ross, who has previously been banned from Twitch for hateful slurs and has posted explicit videos on Pornhub to an audience that likely included many minors, also sought to criticize Harris because “a female rapper was twerking at a rally.” He didn’t mention the artist, Megan Thee Stallion, by name, and given his history as a bold content creator, the outraged routine rang a bit hollow. But the most blatant indications that Ross was in over his head came in the form of his gifts to Trump. First, he gave the former president a gold Rolex. “That’s a great brand of watch,” Trump said as he opened the box. “Now I know it’s worth it,” he added, appearing to joke that it had been worth it for him to appear on Ross’s channel.

Then, toward the end of the livestream, Ross led Trump outside — they stopped to greet Félix Lengyel, a Canadian streamer better known as xQc, who was wearing a Trump T-shirt with gold and silver grills on his teeth — to reveal a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in an image of Trump raising his fist after he was shot in an assassination attempt on him at a rally in Pennsylvania last month. (Earlier in the stream, Ross had expressed admiration for the “badass” photo. “I got hit,” Trump said, describing the courage of his supporters in not fleeing the scene. He did not comment on the one attendee who was killed or the two others who were seriously injured in the shooting.)

Brendan Fischer, deputy director of Documented, a watchdog group that tracks and investigates money in politics, told Rolling Stone that Ross’s gifts appear to have been “given to Trump in his capacity as a candidate and because he’s running for office, and therefore are considered contributions” to his campaign — an interpretation supported by images of Trump on the truck. “This is not part of a pattern of gifts between him and Trump that preceded his candidacy,” Fischer said.

Contributions are subject to Federal Election Commission rules, Fischer explains — in this case, the $3,300 per election limit for individuals. Additionally, the definition of “contribution” includes all “gifts.”

“Giving tens of thousands of dollars worth of gifts to a candidate is an illegal and excessive campaign contribution,” Fischer said. “I think once Trump talks to his lawyers, we’ll have an announcement that he’s either declining the gifts or donating them to charity.” Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, told Rolling Stone that the campaign “will submit an advisory opinion to the FEC for guidance on how to handle the gifts.”

“The evidence suggests that Ross made or sought to make an illegal contribution, which could subject him to civil penalties,” Fischer said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump denied the donation and Ross pleaded ignorance of the law, in which case I think the FEC wouldn’t spend much time on that issue.”

Trump at least got to test out the Cybertruck’s sound system as he and Ross gushed about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, another ardent Trump supporter whom the former president had called a “genius” earlier in the livestream. The duo listened to “California Dreamin'” by the Mamas and Papas and “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys, as well as tunes by Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson, whom Trump said he knows well. The pair decided to end by dancing down the aisle to “YMCA” by the Village People, a favorite at Trump rallies. “This is the best,” Trump said of the song before showing off his moves and making one final pitch to the young viewers: “Trump is going to make TikTok work,” he said. “Whereas Biden and Harris have no idea what that means.” » Trump had initially led a charge in Washington to ban the app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, but completely reversed his position earlier this year as he fought for the youth vote.

Tendency

After the broadcast ended, Harris for President spokeswoman Sarafina Chitika blasted Trump’s performance in a statement provided to Rolling Stone: “Donald Trump’s sad attempt to connect with young voters failed because, like the rest of America, Gen Z is not interested in a deranged, tired man trying to raise their taxes, kick them off their parents’ insurance, deny climate change, rip away their freedoms, and impose his Project 2025 agenda on their entire generation,” Chitika said. The Harris campaign described the broadcast in a statement as “a dull, low-energy interview,” noted that Ross failed to meet his goal of surpassing 1 million concurrent viewers, and observed that “Trump was so diminished that he could barely be heard over frustrated viewers who repeatedly asked him to turn up the volume on his microphone.” (The sound problems were an irony given Trump's complaints about faulty microphones and difficulty hearing at the NAJB event.)

If Trump is going to try to keep his Cybertruck, he might want to heed the warnings of other owners who have reported various malfunctions and structural issues, which have already led to several recalls. The safest thing to do would probably be to park it in front of the resort as a billboard. Or, taking a page from his new friend Ross, he could take the vehicle to a shooting range and fill it with 9mm rounds. American freedom at its finest.

