Has Donald Trump reached his peak in the polls?





Although Donald Trump's lead in polls for the 2024 election has narrowed, it is too early to suggest that Republicans cannot turn things around in the remaining three months of the campaign, experts said.

For months, Trump was considered the frontrunner to win the election against President Joe Biden, with the incumbent's re-election hopes appearing doomed after his CNN debate against the former president on June 27.

On July 21, Biden dropped out of the race for the White House and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president of the United States. Since then, Harris has seen waves of enthusiasm and support for her White House bid, particularly among young voters, who were previously thought to be disillusioned.

Harris' momentum has also helped the vice president overtake Trump in the polls. According to FiveThirtyEight's real-time poll tracking system, Harris leads Trump by two points as of August 5, with 45.5% of the vote to Trump's 43.5%.

The social media account Polling USA, which aggregates national polls, also gives Harris an average 2-point lead over Trump in polls, and RealClearPolitics shows Trump in second place for the first time this year.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks before a rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta on August 3. Experts say it is too early to say that Trump's poll numbers have peaked. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With Harris appearing to be the leading contender heading into November and Trump seemingly struggling to regain momentum, Sean Freeder, an assistant professor of political science at the University of North Florida, suggested it was still “way too early” to make assumptions about current polls.

Freeder added that while Trump's campaign may be “very concerned” about the shift in poll numbers seen in recent days, Harris' two-point lead is “far from insurmountable.” He added that a major, unexpected event could see Trump's numbers improve.

“We can prove this for ourselves simply by looking back over a four-week period in which a poor debate performance caused [Biden] to ultimately abandon his campaign and the other presidential candidate was nearly assassinated,” Freeder told Newsweek.

“We could not have predicted these events in early June, and so we cannot predict the next 90 days,” he continued. “That said, Trump had an unusually weak opponent in Biden, given the internal discontent within his own party, and it seems unlikely to me that Trump will again enjoy the kind of positive and sustained polling that he had before Harris.”

Over the next three months, several events that could prove decisive for the White House race are expected to occur, including Harris' choice of running mate, Trump's conviction in September in the falsification of business records case and a potential debate between the two leading candidates.

Carl Cavalli, a political science professor at the University of North Georgia, said any updates between now and November could be significant because that's when many voters begin to really focus on the election.

“As we've seen, debates can be decisive. If Trump and Harris agree to have one, or if their running mates do, it could go a long way toward helping one side emerge from a very tight race so far,” Cavalli told Newsweek.

“Most Americans don’t pay much attention to the campaign trail during the summer. As we approach Labor Day, a time after the conventions and when debates typically take place, more people are likely to be paying attention. And this year, that engagement will be a very different dynamic than we’ve seen before,” he continued.

A late-campaign event that could influence the outcome of the upcoming November election is so well established that it already has a name: an “October surprise.”

As Trump and his campaign appear to be struggling to get their attacks on Harris across — such as one suggesting that the vice president, whose mother is Indian and father is Jamaican, “became black” in recent years for political reasons — Freeder said a timely attack on Harris in mid-October could “weaken” her campaign.

Freeder cited a surprise in October during the 2016 election, when then-FBI Director James Comey reopened an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server 11 days before that year’s election against Trump. Freeder said it “arguably cost” Clinton the race.

He added: “This is a race that either side could end up winning, but the Trump campaign must now recognize that it will likely once again find itself in a race against time rather than its own.”

