Is the PLA facing distrust of the Chinese Communist Party? | MorungExpress

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS): This year, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has undergone significant changes, including purges and restructuring efforts.

Since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, the PLA, the world's largest military force, has been undergoing his modernization program, aiming to transform itself into a fully modern military power by 2027.

The modernization plan includes the development of advanced military hardware, including modern drones, missiles, fighter jets and warships. This intention is also reflected in this year's defense budget, which stands at $231.36 billion, an increase of 7.2 percent for the third consecutive year.

However, Xi Jinping’s ambitious plans have coincided with a rise in corruption cases within the PLA, including involving high-ranking officials, a first in the history of communist China. This raises the question: Is corruption within the PLA a legitimacy problem for Xi Jinping, and is this the reason why he harbors such distrust of the PLA?

Since he came to power in 2012, corruption has been a major challenge for the Chinese president. Xi Jinping launched an anti-corruption campaign by establishing the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), positioning it as the main body responsible for investigating corruption within the Communist Party.

This campaign has extended to senior military officials, with Xi Jinping pledging to target both “tigers and flies.” Consequently, the number of prosecutions against high-ranking officers increased sharply after the establishment of the CCDI in 2013.

The severity of the campaign is illustrated by the removal of more than 100 senior PLA officials in 2017. In addition, the CCDI has reportedly purged a total of 294 senior PLA officials to date. The number of corruption investigations increased by 40 percent last year compared to the previous year, including those involving 45 senior officials, 27 of whom are retired.

In China, investigations into corruption cases involving military officials are usually conducted behind closed doors. The purges and sudden disappearances of senior officials, particularly notable since last year, show that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) prefers to keep corruption cases within the PLA, which directly pledges allegiance to the CCP, secret.

Former Defense Minister Li Shangfu disappeared from public view for two months, with his dismissal not officially announced until seven months after he was appointed defense minister in March 2023.

A month before this announcement, eight other senior officials had been indicted on suspicion of flawed arms purchases, although the CCP provided no official explanation. Subsequently, the dismissal of nine senior PLA officials was announced, again without any explanation.

The sudden purges and replacements of PLA Rocket Force (PLARF) commander Li Yuchao, commissioner Xu Zhongbo, and deputies Li Guangbin and Zhang Zhenzhong over alleged embezzlement and espionage charges since June last year further expose the deep-rooted corruption within Xi's PLA.

Last month, former defense ministers Wei Fenghe (2018-2023) and Li Shangfu (March-October 2023) were dismissed for serious violations of discipline and law (corruption), including seeking personal benefits, resisting investigation and accepting large bribes.

The two ministers were not only removed from their military posts, but also expelled from their party positions. The eight other senior officials eliminated last September were also expelled from their seats in the National People's Congress.

This implies that these former officials could be imprisoned if convicted of the criminal charges against them, as they no longer enjoy the immunity conferred by their membership in the NPC.

The positions held by those purged within the PLA are particularly interesting. As mentioned earlier, senior officials of the PLA Rocket Force (PLAF), including Commander Li Yuchao, Commissioner Xu Zhongbo, and deputies Li Guangbin and Zhang Zhenzhong, were removed from their posts last year. Former Defense Minister Wei Fenghe was also the first commander of the PLAAF. The frequency of these purges indicates that the PLAAF has become a hotbed of corruption.

The PLARF, an elite military branch, oversees the PLA's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, which Xi has described as the core of strategic deterrence, a strategic underpinning of the country's great power status and a foundation of national security.

Xi Jinping's New Year message, envisioning the reunification of China on both sides of the Taiwan Strait in line with his goal of Chinese rejuvenation, as well as the escalation of territorial disputes in the South China Sea this year, suggest his intention to possibly engage in future conflicts for territorial gains.

The PLARF’s role is therefore more crucial than ever, and the proliferation of corruption cases is an obstacle to Xi Jinping’s ambitions. This is reflected in his political doctrine’s emphasis on the need for Party self-reform. Li Shangfu, before becoming Defense Minister, headed the PLA’s Equipment Development Department (2017-2022). Problems with China’s defense procurement have been cited as reasons for the recent purges.

According to a 2018 study by the Naval Engineering University of China, the PLA's equipment purchases have been involved in bid-rigging practices, which have negatively impacted the PLA's combat capabilities.

A US intelligence report has highlighted cases of Chinese missiles filled with water instead of fuel, rendering them ineffective at launch, and entire fields of silos with improper covers in western China, showing how corruption in the Chinese military is undermining Xi's military modernization efforts.

In this context, the replacement in April of the PLA Strategic Support Force (SSF) with the Information Support Force (ISF) is significant. Created by Xi Jinping in 2015, the PLA SSF was part of a PLA reform effort, alongside the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force, all commanded by senior generals.

As a combat force that prioritizes national security, the SSF has integrated cyber, space, electronic and psychological warfare. However, the restructuring of the SSF into the ISF appears to be motivated by potential corruption cases.

Former SSF commander General Ju Qiansheng and former SSF deputy commander Lieutenant General Shang Hong disappeared from public view earlier this year, suggesting their absences may be linked to corruption investigations.

The transition to the ISF represents a subtle shift in Xi’s military strategy. With the creation of the ISF, the PLA now comprises four services (the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Missile Force) and four branches (aerospace, cyberspace, ISF, and the Joint Logistics Support Force).

The ISF was established to improve informatization as a new strategic branch of the PLA, tasked with building a networked information system to meet the demands of modern warfare. However, unlike the head of the SSF, the new head of the ISF, Lieutenant General Bi Yi, is a deputy chief of theater command, which appears to be a demotion.

The purges within the PLA and Xi Jinping’s unwavering determination to root out corruption highlight an instability in his leadership. This presents a daunting challenge for the Chinese president at a time when his territorial ambitions in Taiwan and the South China Sea are at their peak, requiring not only a strengthened PLA combat capability but also loyal and obedient officials willing to engage in war under his command.

However, disloyalty among PLA members has been another obstacle, as shown by the case of General Liu Yazhou, a senior air force commander, who was sentenced to death for serious economic corruption after expressing disagreement with Xi Jinping's policy of military aggression toward Taiwan.

These military purges can therefore be interpreted as Xi's way of punishing dissidents within the PLA, reflecting the instability of his leadership and his inability to appoint loyalists to important positions despite his personal support.

Placing the ISF under the direct control of the Central Military Commission, China's top military body headed by Xi Jinping, is aimed at strengthening its oversight of factions within the PLA.

Xi Jinping wants the ISF to resolutely obey the Party's orders and for its members to remain absolutely loyal, pure and reliable. Therefore, the purges and subsequent restructuring within the PLA are rooted in Xi Jinping's legitimacy problems and his distrust of the PLA.