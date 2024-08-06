Kamala Harris is mixed race, I am mixed race, and Donald Trump is a dusty old relic | Arwa Mahdawi





Predictions are a fool's game. But I'll tell you something that any fool could have predicted: that Donald Trump, when he spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists convention last week, would say something stupid and racist.

And that’s exactly what happened. When asked about Kamala Harris, Trump complained that the vice president seemed to have undergone some kind of racial metamorphosis. “I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago when she became black,” Trump said. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or black?

He added: “You know what, I respect either one. But she clearly doesn't, because she was Indian all her life, and then all of a sudden she turned around and became black. And I think somebody needs to look into that.”

While someone is looking into this, they should probably also ask themselves what year Trump thinks it is. I know the guy was born in 1946, 21 years before the US repealed state anti-miscegenation laws, but this is 2024. It’s ridiculous to be publicly amused by multiracial people when they are the fastest growing demographic in the US. Part of that growth is due to an increase in interracial couples, but it’s also because the 2020 US Census added more nuance to racial categorization, allowing for better data capture. People whose identities didn’t fit into a neat little box no longer had to check the Other box.

I’m not saying that being mixed race is always a positive experience. There are still many differences. Unfortunately, Trump is not alone in not understanding that you can have multiple identities. As a British person of Palestinian origin in the US, I have certainly encountered a fair few people who have implied that I am neither British enough nor Palestinian enough.

Well, as polite people suggest. Many people, mostly hiding behind online avatars, are happy to tell me directly that with a name like mine I can’t be English and should go back to where I came from. (Um, you mean Brixton? If you want to talk about Palestine, I have something embarrassing to tell you about the right of return.) As the far-right riots in the UK attest, there are still people who believe that Britishness is an exclusive club to which only white people have access.

Many people still seem to think that being mixed-race means being fragmented, being half this and half that. But I don't have a Palestinian leg and an English mouth. Mixed-race people aren't half of anything; we're entirely ourselves. And most of us are very happy with our lot.

At a recent rally in Texas, Harris dismissed Trump’s remarks about her race as more of the same old story. But while Trump’s racism is not unusual, what is new is that he has a running mate whose children are biracial. Was J.D. Vance, whose children have mixed white and Indian heritage, upset by his boss’s remarks?

If so, he did a good job of hiding it. Asked about his comments last week, Vance defended Trump, calling the reaction hysterical. He added: “I think it’s a reaction on Trump’s part.” [Trump] highlighted the fundamentally chameleon-like nature of Kamala Harris. She’s wrong. She’s wrong. It’s the kind of shocking, self-centered response you’d expect from a man who, when asked about the white supremacists who attacked his wife, Usha Vance, responded by essentially saying he loved her even though she wasn’t white.

Trump’s attacks on racial identity may have been aimed at Harris, but they were felt across the country; they echoed insults that millions of mixed-race Americans have heard before. But in the end, they probably hurt him more than anyone else. If Vance has staked his future on Trump, it has never been clearer that the former president is a relic of the past.

Arwa Mahdawi is a Guardian columnist

