Trump, increasingly desperate over Harris' rise, wants Biden back in 2024 race





A few weeks ago, Donald Trump seemed pretty optimistic about the state of the 2024 presidential race. The former president was leading in the polls; Democrats were divided; President Joe Biden was struggling; and much of the national analysis focused on the expansion of the electoral map, as traditional blue states began to look more competitive.

The Republican had reason to be pleased: He was winning. Indeed, Trump’s assumptions about his inevitable victory contributed to his decision to choose an unpopular far-right running mate: The Republican candidate believed he could get away with adding Sen. J.D. Vance to his ticket rather than a qualified candidate with broader electoral appeal, because the race was effectively over.

That is, until it isn't.

Biden’s decision to hand the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris has had exactly the effect many Democrats hoped for: It has reshaped the 2024 election and put the party in a better position to win. The move has made Trump increasingly hysterical.

This is what you might call a public nervous breakdown, Matthew Bartlett, a Republican strategist and former Trump administration official, told Politico this week. This is a man who cut through the Republican primary like a knife through butter. This is a man who beat a semi-conscious president in a debate and literally eliminated him from the race. And now he’s a man who can’t get into a competitive presidential race that would require discipline and effective messaging. And we’re watching a candidate and a campaign completely collapse.

In fact, we're at the point where Trump seems to be trying to convince Biden to get back in the race and bring things back to the way they were when the former president was still happy.

Hours after Harris added Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the Democratic ticket, the Republican said via his social media platform: “I HEAR THERE’S A BIG MOVEMENT TO BRING BACK CROOKED JOE.”

For those who pay close attention to Trump's rhetoric, I've heard that this is one of those things he says when he makes things up. It's actually the same as the fabricated anecdotes about great men crying when they call him “sir.”

Half an hour later, however, the Republican candidate published a follow-up article, raising the possibility that Biden would storm the Democratic National Convention to regain the nomination. Trump added:

He believes he made a historically tragic mistake in handing over the Presidency of the United States, a COUP D'ETAT, to the people in the world he hates the most, and he wants it back, NOW!!!

So, a few little things.

First, if anyone should avoid references to coups, it is Trump.

Second, the idea that Trump is privy to Biden's private thoughts is pretty hilarious.

Third, there is literally no reason to believe that the outgoing president, who has already endorsed Harris, has any interest in reversing his decision to retire, and the vice president has already secured the party's nomination for 2024.

But let's not lose sight of the forest: To get a sense of Republicans' current assessment of the 2024 race, just look at their foolish efforts to entice Biden to get back in the race and put things back the way they were when he was still happy.

A confident candidate, optimistic about the direction of the campaign, would not engage in such obvious absurdities. A panicked candidate, on the other hand, would.

Jon Chait of New York added: “Many of Trump’s bizarre public statements have an animalistic logic. Whatever their lack of connection to the truth, he is either demonstrating dominance or catering to the desires of his audience. Here, Trump is doing neither. He is fantasizing that the opponent who currently torments him, and with whom he is afraid to debate, will somehow disappear and that the opponent he has defeated will somehow return.”

That’s absolutely true. Whenever he finds himself in a difficult situation and has no obvious solution to offer, Trump instinctively tends to look for someone who can solve his problem. In this case, he chose Biden, of all people.

It is rare to see such a pitiful display of despair.

