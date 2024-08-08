What is the meaning of Trump's nickname Kamabla? Not clear!





Donald Trump’s nickname game is nothing like it used to be. In 2016, he powered through a crowded Republican primary field with silly but effective classics like Low-Energy Jeb, Lyin Ted, and Liddle Marco. But his more recent insults have been either lazy (Sleepy Joe) or baffling (Letitia Peekaboo James).

After trying a few Kamala Harris insults that fall into the first category (Laffin Kamala and Lyin Kamala), Trump this week threw out another thought-provoking insult: Kamabla.

The nickname first appeared Monday night in this pair of Truth Social posts:

He used Kamabla or Crazy Kamabla in seven more posts over the next two days. At one point, Trump explained why he called Harris crazy because she is, indeed, CRAZY, but he didn’t elaborate on what part of the new nickname is actually confusing:

Trump spokesman Doug Burgum dodged the nickname question during a CNN interview, and Trump's running mate JD Vance wasn't much help either:

Asked for an explanation, the Trump campaign was equally evasive. “Kamabla represents all the pain and misery that the Biden-Harris administration has inflicted on every American,” Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, told me via email.

So what does Kamabla actually mean? No one seems to know for sure, but here are some of the main theories.

One of the most common hypotheses is that Trump is trying to sneak the word “blah” into Harris’ name. The most likely pronunciation of the nickname is Kama-blah, but Trump hasn’t said it out loud yet, so we don’t really know. (During a lengthy appearance on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Trump only referred to Harris as “she.”)

But if that's what Trump meant, why didn't he write it Kamablah? What definition of blah does he use: boring, stupid, pretentious or absurd chatter? Both? It's still very confusing.

Deep down, Trump would love to run against his original political foe, Barack Obama. Earlier in the 2024 campaign, Trump floated a conspiracy theory that the former two-term president was actively running the Biden administration, and he publicly said Obama when he meant Biden at least seven times. It’s clear from this 2024 election fanfic Trump posted Tuesday that he still has Barack HUSSEIN Obama [sic] on the brain:

But if that is what Trump was looking for, it is odd that he chose Kamabla, since the two names combine so easily to form Kobamala.

A colleague offered this explanation: If you mispronounce Kamala like Trump does, then the B makes it sound like the word “mob” is in the middle of her name.

Intriguing theory, but how can the mob attack Harris? Trump announced the name before Tim Walz was chosen as his running mate, so this isn’t about the 2020 Minneapolis riots. Trump has been talking about the Biden Crime Family for months, but he hasn’t turned this attack on Harris yet. And why not write it Kamobla?

Trump has been calling Ron DeSantis Rob for a while, so maybe he's just mangled Harris' name to show he can't be bothered to learn the correct spelling.

Trump spent years calling Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas and describing his former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao as Mitch McConnell’s China-loving wife, Coco Chow. So the mere fact that Trump is racist is always a good guess when it comes to inexplicable nicknames.

But how is Kamabla racist? Again, no one is quite sure. Some think he's trying to play up his Indian heritage, while others think he's incorporating the word “black” into his name.

It’s also possible that Trump is trying to mislead Harris by suggesting that she has a weird, impossible-to-spell-correct name. Trump did the same thing with Nikki Haley, the last woman of color he ran against. During the 2024 Republican primaries, Trump repeatedly pointed out that the former South Carolina governor was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa to suggest that she was hiding her true identity, even though she has been given her middle name since birth. Trump never spelled Haley’s first name correctly in these attacks, instead referring to her as Nimrada and Nimbra.

Maybe we've all been overthinking this. It's possible that Trump accidentally typed Kamabla in his first post on Truth Social, then repeated it seven more times to cover up his mistake.

We may never know what Kamabla really means. Nor have we ever had a satisfactory explanation for covfefe.

