Donald Trump vows to replenish US emergency oil reserves





Unlock the US Election Countdown Newsletter for Free

The stories that matter about money and politics in the race for the White House

Donald Trump has said he would immediately replenish the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve if he becomes president in November, a move that could increase oil demand by hundreds of millions of barrels.

We need to replenish the strategic reserves immediately, the Republican presidential candidate said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

We don't need energy from another country. We need to replenish our strategic reserves. They are at their lowest level since 1983, he added.

As of July 26, the SPR held 375 million barrels of oil, just over half its capacity. To bring it back to roughly the levels seen during Trump’s presidency, the United States would need to buy just under 300 million barrels of crude. Such a purchase would require Congress to approve new funding.

The world's largest emergency crude oil reserve, stored in vast salt caverns along the Gulf of Mexico coast, was built up in the 1970s in response to a series of oil crises.

In 2022, President Joe Biden released about 180 million barrels to rein in rising fuel prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since then, the reserve has become a flashpoint for Republicans, who complain that the Biden administration plans to use the SPR to keep gasoline prices low in an election year. The U.S. consumes about 20 million barrels of oil per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“He's using the strategic reserves, which are for the military, which are for war and very important things, he's using them to try to keep gasoline prices down and we can't allow that to happen,” Trump said.

But in recent weeks, the White House has decided to buy back the SPR, taking advantage of a lull in oil prices. Last week, the Energy Department announced it had purchased an additional 4.65 million barrels.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, said on its earnings call Tuesday that it expects those purchases to continue. “We are seeing more and more plans to replenish strategic crude oil inventories, which should contribute to healthy oil demand in the coming months,” Chief Executive Amin Nasser said, referring to purchases by the United States and China.

Giovanni Staunovo, a commodities analyst at UBS, said the spending currently authorized by Congress is enough to buy about 15 million additional barrels of crude.

Well-used strategic oil reserves can reduce oil price volatility, so it makes sense to have high enough stocks, he added. But given how much gasoline the United States consumes, it would make more sense to hold strategic stocks of refined products.

Trump told Fox News that while he was president, “I filled that reservoir to levels they've never seen before.” The SPR was cut by 57 million barrels during Trump's presidency, according to EIA data.

Amrita Sen, research director at Energy Aspects, noted that during Trump's presidency, Congress ordered a series of sales to reduce the size of the SPR to 400 million barrels by 2027.

The price of benchmark Brent crude oil rose 2.1% on Wednesday to $78.12, roughly the same level as before Trump's comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/955195b3-7a3d-4a1f-838d-780a2c8433d7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos