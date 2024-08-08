The Prime Ministers Who Killed the Conservative Party: Boris Johnson, Part 3

We're picking up a selection of articles from the last ten years about Conservative prime ministers who led a relentless push to the left and ruined the party they led. This article was first published on November 15, 2020, under the title “Who will take the wheel from out-of-control Johnson?”

When the story of the West’s collapse into collective madness and convergent opportunism is finally written, one of the most psychologically disturbing chapters will be devoted to the career of Boris Johnson. How could the political culture of a great nation have degraded to the point of promoting such a man to the rank of leader? And how long will this broken personality continue to explode his psychodrama on a national scale?

Britain’s disastrous response to a common disease has been shaped by the prime minister’s pathologies at every turn. On the eve of Johnson’s election to lead the world’s most distinguished parliamentary party, he was living in a south London bedsit with his pregnant mistress after the self-immolation of his 25-year marriage. His dented Previa GX collects parking tickets on the streetToday, he is the soul of a government that combines incompetence, corruption and lies in equal measure.

Panicking and hiding when the situation demanded judgment and composure, Johnson’s leadership over the past 11 months echoes the general pattern of his life. The atmosphere of pseudo-reality in which Britain is now frozen descends from him, as he squirms to escape responsibility for the catastrophe he has wrought, piling destruction upon destruction, fiction upon fiction, lie upon lie.

Why has Johnson repeatedly allowed deliberately misleading graphs based on manipulated data to terrorise the British public into complying with a lockdown policy that clearly could not be justified otherwise? It is impossible to believe that the government is unaware of what we know: that the virus has an average age of death of 82, higher than UK life expectancy, and an infection fatality rate of less than 0.2%. Why has the British economy been ruined and the British people terrorised by this ultimately insignificant disease?

By creating a legal pretext for an illegal lockdown, Johnson has violated centuries-old constitutional precedents to seize coercive powers on a gigantic scale. These precedents cannot be easily repaired, but what is crucial now is to prevent further damage being done. As things stand, Britain is on the path to a totalitarian society.

The list of Johnson’s failures is now almost too long to recount in their entirety. Taken alone, each of them should have led to his departure from high office. Taken together, they obscure each other, just as the scale of Johnson’s private catastrophe destroys the sense of perspective necessary for judgment. The countless times he has disappointed people subliminally readjust our expectations, notes Rory Stewart in his review of Tom Bower’s new biography, so that on the rare occasions when Johnson does what is asked … it appears as a sign of heroic diligence.

All of this is, in a sense, by design. Too many bad decisions have been made, too many lies have been repeated, and too much needless suffering has been encouraged to be explained away by incompetence alone. Johnson is not stupid, but something much darker, simmering beneath a seductive veneer of sociopathic charm that is thinning by the day. To an extent he is probably not fully aware, the devastation he has wrought is intentional, and his thirst for destruction will only grow stronger until he is removed from office.

Johnson is not only an adulterer, but a serial adulterer; not only a liar, but a compulsive liar. The sense of self-loathing and confusion that accompanies emotional betrayal is more significant than any purely moral judgment one might make about it. Adultery is not a psychologically comfortable activity, nor is it a situation that brings mental clarity. What a serial adulterer seeks is not pleasure but disgust: to betray and be forgiven, to punish and escape punishment, to punish others, escape, and do it again.

What manifested itself in his private life as cruel treatment of his mistresses, wives and children has metastasized into a contempt for the electorate he despises for having elected him and imposed on him a responsibility from which he is desperate to escape, but also, because of the familiar misery it offers him, to consolidate.

Johnson's power of dishonesty, exceptional even for a politician, is more than a mere fact. It underlies his faculty of judgment and perception and defines his entire approach to life. In the end, there is nothing but lies, or even the awareness of another possibility. Johnson lies because he cannot admit that he was wrong, but above all he lies to himself. The result is a fundamentally confused and incoherent personality, unable to distinguish his own consciousness from the chaos of the outside world. In the end, no one is at home.

Johnson’s disastrous handling of the disaster he is theoretically trying to avoid reflects his confusion and lack of detached perspective. He does not know what he is doing. What he continues to conceive today as an external virus is in reality a composite of the virus, his own desires, and the consequences of his failures. The disease has not been defeated because its epicenter is Johnson’s broken mind, which has spread from him to infect the rest of the government, and from the government to the country.

When Johnson talks about controlling the virus, he means he wants to regain control of his mind and his life, which slipped away from him at some point between the collapse of his marriage and his election to high office: a position Johnson wanted for the title, not the job. When Johnson invents idiotic mantras or proposes dividing the country into tiers, what is happening is infantile regression.

Indolent at the start of the crisis, when he missed five emergency COBRA meetings, before washing his hands of responsibility by surrendering his authority to a cabal of power-hungry bureaucrats more focused on credentialism than science, Johnson’s first instinct to do nothing was merely coincidental. What he really wanted, deep in the dawning awareness of the moral wreckage of his life, was what seemed easiest. When that changed, so did his politics.

This same pattern has been repeated as the crisis has dragged on: the decision not to make any real decision. Under pressure from a hysterical media and a necromantic opposition, which has channeled the power of the fear of death and the idea that the government should somehow put an end to death for at least a decade, herd immunity has morphed into herd conformity, while nihilistic neoliberal politicians around the world have plunged as one into the phantasmagoria of lockdown and discovered that they enjoy the taste of humiliating and locking up their populations.

Ironically, all this could have been avoided if Johnson had trusted his own laziness, the most sympathetic aspect of his nature, and stuck to his role as a columnist, but that is also Johnson's tragedy. At some point, for some reason, perhaps to appear a certain way to someone, he bewitched himself into believing he was serious, and so we now have the clownish horror of Bertie Wooster playing Churchill.

In early April, Johnson himself was admitted to hospital, the most significant episode in British history so far. In stark contrast to Donald Trump, who was invigorated by his recovery (as Ferdinand Ossendowski observed, nature destroys the weak but helps the strong), Johnson emerged from his ordeal diminished both intellectually and emotionally, his sub-P G Wodehouse spiel reduced to strained clichés.

By late September, now looking like a man who had passed straight from adolescence to old age without passing through adulthood, Johnson claimed to be as fit as a butcher’s dog and five days later fitter than several butcher’s dogs. What he wanted was someone to put him back on a leash. Unable to control or even understand his own desires, he was now imposing on the British public a mechanism for controlling them, insisting that people obey a cruel and unnecessary charter of rules apparently drawn directly from the recesses of his unconscious, including the criminalisation of children visiting their parents and of couples who do not live together having sex. One of the most salient fantasies of Johnson’s current psychological calculations is the fantasy that he must save Christmas, perhaps by destroying it first.. How many family reunions has Johnson already destroyed?

Out of ideas, unable to think clearly, and seemingly beholden to his girlfriend, Johnson is now mired in a miscalculation of sunk costs, unable to move backwards or forwards. He must resolve the crisis to avoid the consequences to come, but at the same time he cannot resolve it without acknowledging his current failure. How long will it take for his more conscientious colleagues to acknowledge the gravity of the situation? Britain, and not just Britain, is now in the midst of a political crisis comparable to the slow-motion catastrophe that led to the near-suicide of Europe in 1914: mindless incompetence on a global scale. The situation cannot be resolved without decisive action, and the longer it is allowed to continue, the worse it will get.

Johnson, a fundamentally irresponsible and dishonest man who has lied and bluffed his entire life, now presides over a government of destruction, which has repeatedly lied to the British people, which has seized powers that no British government in history has ever taken, which has justified its wasteful actions on the basis of models that have been proven wrong time and again, and which rules by decree. After a year of Johnson’s leadership, Britain is on the path to a police state, anxiously waiting for the ticking time bomb of economic devastation to explode. No one should want to know what the country might look like in two years.

Urgent action is needed. Senior figures in the House of Commons and the House of Lords must take the wheel of a dangerously zigzagging British government, halt the expansion of unprecedented totalitarian powers, and repeal the powers that this government has claimed before further damage is done. Johnson must resign or be removed from office. He has failed his family, his country, and himself.