Biden says he's 'not at all confident' there can be a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses





President Biden said he is “not at all confident” there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025 if former President Donald Trump is defeated.

“He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it. All this stuff like, 'If we lose, there'll be bloodshed, it'll be a robbery.'” [election]” Biden told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa in his first interview since announcing he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination. The interview will air on “CBS News Sunday Morning” on Sunday, Aug. 11.

“Look what they’re trying to do now in local voting districts where people are counting votes,” Biden said. Repeating a familiar maxim about elections and democracy, the president said: “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

Trump's “bloodbath” comments at a campaign rally in Ohio in March sparked controversy, with Biden's campaign and other Democrats expressing concern while Trump and his allies said he was referring to the economic fallout from U.S. trade policy.

At the time, Biden campaign spokesman James Singer said it showed that Trump “wants another January 6, but the American people are going to hand him another electoral defeat in November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence and his thirst for revenge.”

But Trump's campaign said that was a “version” of his remarks, and Trump took to social media to say that the media “pretended to be shocked by my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they understood perfectly well that I was simply referring to [auto] imports.”

When asked during their June debate whether he would accept the outcome of the November election, Trump said he would accept the results “if it's a fair, legal, good election,” adding that there was “nothing else to expect.” [he’d] I'd rather do it.” The former president then went on to falsely claim that “the fraud and everything else was ridiculous” in the 2020 election.

“I tell you what I think, I doubt you’ll accept it because you’re such a whiner,” Biden responded in their only debate. “The idea is if you lose again you accept anything, you can’t take defeat, something broke inside you when you lost last time.”

Watch Mr. Biden's full interview on “CBS News Sunday Morning” on Sunday, August 11. In the interview, Mr. Biden discusses his decision to leave the race, his vision for the country and more.

More from Robert Costa

Robert Costa is the chief elections and campaigns correspondent for CBS News, where he covers national politics and American democracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-on-dropping-out-2024-race-donald-trump-cbs-sunday-morning-exclusive-interview/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos