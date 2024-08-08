Kim's bipartisan bill protects Africa from negative impacts of Chinese investment





A bipartisan bill sponsored on August 2 by U.S. Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) would address negative environmental, ecological, and public health impacts on sub-Saharan Africa caused by investments linked to the People's Republic of China (PRC). The PRC's Belt and Road Initiative not only forces developing countries into Xi Jinping's debt diplomacy trap, but also exposes vulnerable populations to adverse ecological, environmental, and public health risks, said Rep. Kim, chairwoman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee. We cannot allow Xi Jinping to increase his global power while violating international environmental and labor laws. The congresswoman sponsored the Stopping RPC Environmental Exploitation and Degradation (SPEED) Act, HR 9265, with U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) as an initial co-sponsor. The bill states that Chinese companies are known to willfully violate the laws of their host countries, as well as international law. The PRC and Chinese private companies are engaged in destructive and sometimes illegal mining, drilling, logging, and fishing practices in sub-Saharan Africa that are of great concern and harm the entire region, according to the text of HR 9265. The proposed bill would require that within 180 days of the date of enactment, the U.S. Secretary of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development lead the development of a strategy for submission to Congress to partner with willing African countries to develop mitigation strategies for such investments by private sector companies with ties to the PRC and China. HR 9265 would also impose sanctions on PRC-related entities responsible for harmful environmental and public health incidents on the African continent, the bill said. “I am proud to lead the SPEED Act to counter the Belt and Road Initiative and hold the PRC accountable for its exploitative practices, willful environmental degradation, and threats to the livelihoods of African communities,” said Rep. Kim. Post navigation ← Previous article

