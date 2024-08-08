Paris Olympics: 'No need for gold medal…' – PM Modi, Bindra react to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification





India on Wednesday (August 7) ​​suffered a major blow when wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified ahead of her gold medal match in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The in-form wrestler was found to be overweight and was hence disqualified. The news shocked the entire country as entire India was expecting Vinesh to win a gold medal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Abhinav Bindra etc reacted to Vinesh's shocking disqualification. Prime Minister Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are the pride of India and an inspiration to every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair I feel. At the same time, I know that you are the embodiment of resilience. It has always been in your nature to rise to challenges. Come back stronger! We are all cheering you on.” Here's how some big names reacted: Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are the pride of India and an inspiration to every Indian. Today's setback hurts me. I wish words could express the sense of despair I feel. At the same time, I know that you embody resilience. It has always Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024 Dear @Phogat_Vineshyou will always be a champion in our eyes. I deeply hoped that you could win the gold. The short time I spent with you at PDCSE was watching a woman with a superhuman will fight to improve herself. It was inspiring. I am always here for you, sending you all the Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 7, 2024 Vinesh Phogat's failure at the Olympics has certainly shattered the hopes of millions of Indians. She has a brilliant sporting career, glowing with glory for beating the world champion. This misfortune is just an exception in her pioneering career, from which I am sure she will emerge Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2024 Completely drained. Sometimes you don't need a gold medal to be a true champion to the people. Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2024 The news about Vinesh is heartbreaking. I have no words, I can't even imagine what she and her team are going through @Paris2024 we all knew that Vinesh's real weight was 53 kg, but I was sure that her team had found a way for her to fight in 50 kg – it's heartbreaking Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) August 7, 2024 More reactions: Just for 100 grams? It seems too unbelievable. Perhaps this weight can be reduced simply by shaving your head. Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) August 7, 2024 Read also : Paris Olympics: India suffers blow! Vinesh Phogat DISQUALIFIED before gold medal match for being overweight I hope we can all formulate our titles correctly today. Vinesh Phogat is not overweight She competes in the 50 kg category and missed the cut by 150 grams. These are wrestlers who go days without water or food in order to lose one gram after another. In Vinesh Lavanya (@lav_narayanan) August 7, 2024 Ecstasy and exasperation have come and gone in the space of 12 hours. Vinesh Phogat's qualification for the final has been the only glimmer of hope for India so far in this campaign. The joy is short-lived as Vinesh is now disqualified. Terrible news #Olympic Games Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 7, 2024 According to sources, the Indian Prime Minister also spoke to IOA president PT Usha over Vinesh's setback, urging her to explore all options and lodge a strong protest against her disqualification. A senior official of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) told PTI, “Vinesh was overweight, so she was disqualified from the competition.” Competing in the 50kg category, as opposed to her usual 53kg, Vinesh beat Japanese superstar Yui Susaki, Ukraine's Oksana Livach and Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez to become the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympics on Tuesday (August 6). However, Vinesh was found overweight on the day of her gold medal match, against American Sarah Hildebrandt, and was disqualified. Her final bout was scheduled to take place later on Wednesday. Vinesh tried her best to stay below the permissible limit but all her efforts failed. It comes as a huge shock to the Indian contingent, who were expecting their first gold medal at the Paris Olympics thanks to the in-form Vinesh.

