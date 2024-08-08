Biggest Celebrity Endorsements for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump





Top line

In recent weeks, celebrity voices have been making their way into the 2024 presidential race in a variety of ways, with some of the biggest names in politics and Hollywood lending their voices to a particular candidate in hopes of shaking things up in November.

Mark Cuban in an interview on April 1, 2015.

NBCU/NBCUniversal Photo Bank via Getty Images Highlights

Nick Offerman, Jane Fonda, Ben Stiller, Kathy Griffin, John Stamos, Ed Helms, Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz were among those who appeared at a virtual Comics for Harris rally via Zoom on Monday night, which reportedly raised nearly half a million dollars for the Harris campaign.

“Sex in the City” actress and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon threw her support behind Harris and her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in a message posted to X Tuesday: I'm walzing on air!

Billionaire Mark Cuban, who previously said he was committed to voting for Biden, also backed Harris and this week endorsed Walz, calling him someone who “can sit at the kitchen table and make you feel like you’ve known him forever.”

Actress Rosanne Barr, a longtime conservative Trump supporter, fired back at Cuban, calling Walz's choice “one more reason why Harris is a disaster.”

Roseanne Barr on FOX News Channels “Gutfeld!” on February 14, 2023 in New York City.

Getty Images Which other celebrities have supported Harris?

Several of Hollywood’s biggest names endorsed Biden before he dropped out of the race, before turning their support to Kamala Harris. Olivia Rodrigo endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris by sharing a video of the vice president’s speech promising to end Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans. George Clooney, a prominent Democratic fundraiser who used a New York Times essay to call on Biden to drop out of the race, threw his support behind Harris, and Barbra Streisand said she would support Harris because of her promise to fight for reproductive rights. Musician John Legend, who performed at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, said he was “so ready” for a Harris presidency. Director Spike Lee, West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin, director Ken Burns and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill threw their support behind Harris, as did actresses Rosie O’Donnell and Jamie Lee Curtis. Robert De Niro, who narrated an ad for the Biden campaign, praised the president’s “selfless patriotism” in a statement that did not mention Harris but said there was nothing more important to our country than defeating Donald Trump at the polls. British pop artist Charli XCX brought Harris into the fold of Gen Z by tweeting “Kamala IS brat,” an endorsement that was met by Harris’ team by changing the background photo of her X account to brat green and using the same font used on Charli XCX’s album of the same name. Rapper Cardi B, who said in May that she would not endorse Biden, tweeted, “AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YOU KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate.” Pop musician Kesha has said she plans to support Harris in November, and when asked what she thinks of Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, she responded, “f— that man.” Beyoncé has not publicly endorsed Harris but gave Harris’ campaign permission to use her song “Freedom” in a video of her first official visit to her campaign headquarters, a rare endorsement from the superstar musician. Beyoncé’s mother and businesswoman Tina Knowles endorsed Harris with an Instagram post. Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle and former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have also thrown their support behind Harris. Former President Jimmy Carter, 99, reportedly told his son last week that he was trying to make it to his 100th birthday so he could vote for Kamala Harris.

What other celebrities have supported Trump?

Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan ripped off his shirt while on stage at the Republican National Convention last month to reveal a Trump-Vance campaign shirt underneath, and called Trump a “hero” and “the greatest president of the United States.” Musician Kid Rock has been vocal in his support of Trump in the past, revamping his song “American Bad Ass” at the RNC to include Trump references. UFC president and personality Dana White called Trump “the toughest, most resilient human being.” Rapper and reality TV star Amber Rose gave a speech at the RNC in support of Trump. Country music stars Chris Janson and Jason Aldean also appeared at the convention. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said in January that voting for Trump over Biden was a “no-brainer.” High-profile billionaires like Elon Musk and Steve Wynn have also endorsed the former president. 50 Cent's song “Many Men (Wish Death) 2023” began trending online after Trump's assassination attempt last month. The rapper responded by putting Trump's face on the cover of his album “Get Rich or Die Tryin.” While it's hard to call that response an official endorsement, he appeared to support the president in 2020 before seemingly backing down. Other celebrities who have supported Trump in the past but have yet to openly endorse him this election season include Lil Wayne and Happy Days star Scott Baio.

Who didn't support Trump or Harris?

Notable names missing from the list of public endorsements include billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who called the decision “too big to rush,” and Taylor Swift, who pledged to support Biden in the last election cycle but has yet to endorse a candidate. Actress Julia Roberts, comedian Jimmy Kimmel, actor Jack Black and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, all major Biden backers, have yet to publicly endorse Harris.

