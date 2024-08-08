China's Conflict Resolution Mechanism in Africa: Mediation with Chinese Characteristics

This is the 163rd essay in the Chinese Chronicles series.

In April 2022, during his speech at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the ambitious Global Security Initiative (GSI)He presented the GSI as a comprehensive framework to address global security challenges, including maintaining global security, strengthening coordination among regional organizations, and resolving various issues ranging from traditional conflicts to climate change to cybersecurity. China rarely participates in international mediation initiatives, preferring to be a neutral observer and maintain its flexibility. Therefore, China's new stance on global security issues and its true purpose have become a topic of debate.

In April 2022, during his speech at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the ambitious Global Security Initiative (GSI).

Yet China's emphasis on security should come as no surprise. Since Beijing announced its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) In 2013, Beijing began to take more proactive steps in various conflicts, moving beyond its traditional approach of limited engagement and playing a more assertive role as a mediator. As Beijing’s economic influence continues to expand, it is trying to gain more political influence in countries across South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Therefore, the GSI represents China’s attempt to institutionalize its leadership role as a security provider. In other words, it is Beijing’s first step toward gaining that coveted diplomatic influence, through which it will be better able to influence the outcome of negotiations in various conflicts around the world. Elizabeth C. Economy, in her book The world according to Chinabelieves that China's ultimate goal is not only to reshape the existing world order, but also to replace it with a new China-centered world order.

So far, Beijing's conflict management remains primarily driven by its economic and security interests. It is characterized by participation and avoidance of direct involvement. However, China is laying the foundations for deeper involvement to create an environment conducive to peace and security. new structure This would contribute to the rise of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The Global Security Initiative (GSI) is a decisive step towards Chinese Renewal, also known as The Chinese Dreamtowards the creation of this alternative security architecture.

The different principles of Chinese conflict resolution in Africa

In recent years, China has gradually built its profile as a global security provider, particularly in Africa. A month before the GSI was announced, in March 2022, China proposed a Prospects for peace and development in the Horn of Africa facilitate a China-led peace process in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa. There is an ongoing debate about its operating mode and the likely implications of the GSI for Africa.

Indeed, over the years, China has adopted a policy of non-interference in Africa’s domestic politics, focusing only on economic aspects. This policy is inspired by the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence proclaimed by Zhou Enlai in 1954. However, Beijing’s recent diplomatic engagement in different parts of Africa, including Ethiopia, Mali, Somalia, and now Niger, reveals its intention to play a more proactive role in conflict zones. Some scholars have called this move a shift from non-interference to creative involvement. Indeed, this pragmatic approach, non-interference with Chinese characteristics, has allowed Chinese policymakers to decide the level of interference, moving away from strict non-interference.

China maintains strategic ambiguity regarding its conflict resolution mechanism, a clever mix of interference, influence, and intervention. Moreover, China wishes to maintain its strategic autonomy to conduct case-by-case assessment and select the conflicts it engages in, as well as its conflict resolution mechanisms based on its own interests, priorities, and limitations.

China maintains strategic ambiguity regarding its conflict resolution mechanism, a judicious mix of interference, influence and intervention.

Currently, China is primarily concerned with protecting its investments in Africa, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as well as maintaining its trade relations. Indeed, Africa provides a large part of the resources that China needs, which is essential for its energy security and to ensure the continuity of its industrial activities. China has an interest in maintaining stability in the countries where it has invested, just as countries that need investment have an interest in maintaining stable relations with it. Thus, China's involvement in conflict resolution in Africa is motivated by political and economic interests as well as by the desire to be seen as an effective mediator on the international stage.

As China climbs the ladder of global power, it has begun to review its decade-old policy of non-interference. Indeed, its mediation with Chinese characteristics has been palpable on several occasions over the past year. In March 2023, China successfully brokered a rapprochement betweenIran and Saudi Arabia. In addition, during the same month, the Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong visited Burmese coup leader Min Aung Hlaing. Xi Jinping visited Moscow meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Finally, China position paper on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its success in creating a Palestinian peace agreement The fact that the warring Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah have agreed to form an interim government of national reconciliation for the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip once the war with Israel ends reflects Beijing's new interest in playing a role as a global peacemaker. The Taliban, Hamas and Hezbollah China has signaled its willingness to distinguish its mediation diplomacy from that of conflict resolution approaches led by the United States or the West. These successes will encourage China to be more assertive in Africa and to engage with African leaders to push them toward agreements that are conducive to its interests.

Conclusion

In a phone call last year, Xi Jinping, regarding US engagement with Taiwan, told US President Biden: Those who play with fire get burned.tBeijing boasts of not interfering in its own affairs and those of other countries. Yet it has begun to openly intervene in Africa.

In a phone call last year, Xi Jinping told US President Biden about US engagement in Taiwan: “Those who play with fire get burned.” Beijing prides itself on not intervening for itself and others. Yet it has begun to intervene openly in Africa.

So far, in its conflict mediation, Beijing has relied on normative distinctions in consultations with the host government. However, if a conflict arises that threatens China’s economic or security interests, it may abandon its traditional methods and begin to engage more directly. Nowhere will this approach be more important than in Africa, given China’s dependence on the continent’s resources. If Africa has had to take note of China’s revival, it must prepare for the arrival of a new China, which will increasingly participate in resolving the continent’s conflicts according to its interests.

Samir Bhattacharyais a research associate at the Observer Research Foundation