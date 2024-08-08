Anti-racism protesters offer UK respite after days of riots BNN Bloomberg

Politics
(Bloomberg) — Thousands of anti-racism protesters gathered in cities across the United Kingdom to counter far-right demonstrations that failed to take place Wednesday night, offering some relief to a nation suffering the worst wave of riots in more than a decade.
Police had 6,000 specialist officers ready to monitor areas around immigration centres after online agitators posted messages urging supporters to rally around them. The unrest was sparked last week by the fatal stabbings of three young girls and false rumours that the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker, before escalating into anti-immigration and racist unrest.
But instead of more brick-throwing, police attacks and attempted arson, what emerged were large crowds expressing their rejection of the violence, looting and destruction of property of recent days. They held placards reading “Geordies Are Of All Colours” in Newcastle and “Bigots out of Brum” in Birmingham, and Metropolitan Police officers in baseball caps observed the crowds in the east and north of London.
True, anti-immigrant protesters have been reported in areas such as Blackpool in the north of England and Aldershot in the south. By 10pm, police had reported only a handful of arrests, including eight in Croydon, south London, for assaulting emergency workers, possession of offensive weapons and other offences, although police stressed that this was not a protest and was apparently purely anti-social behaviour.
The relative peace should provide some respite for the police and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose month-old government is facing its first major test in dealing with the unrest. The government has been working to speed up the arrests and convictions of rioters and those inciting violence online, with the first prison sentences handed down in less than a week in an attempt to create a deterrent effect.
It is a tactic used by Starmer as director of public prosecutions after the last major wave of riots in the UK in 2011.
Police have admitted they were surprised by how quickly violence spread after the murder of three girls in Southport, northwest England, last week. A vigil was hijacked by anti-immigration agitators, and even after the judge in charge of the case took the rare step of naming the teenage suspect in an attempt to quell online rumours, the riots continued.
The challenge was compounded by the fact that the far-right activists involved appeared to have no formal leadership structure, mobilising online via X and Telegram to call for protests. Prominent figures have been accused of stirring up the unrest, including Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson.
After the government criticised Elon Musk for posting on his X platform about the riots that civil war was inevitable, the billionaire responded with a series of posts attacking Starmer.
Authorities also suspect that foreign state-backed actors are using bots and accounts with stolen identities on X to amplify anti-immigration sentiment, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Conversations among Russian-speaking trolls focused on how they infiltrated channels on Telegram.
But right-wing politicians have also been accused of encouraging anti-immigrant rhetoric. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been criticised for repeating conspiracy theories about the Southport attack. The former Brexit campaigner has also used social media to draw attention to hotels housing asylum seekers, some of whom have been attacked.
Meanwhile, former Conservative prime ministers Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have also hit out at left-wing lawyers who they say are thwarting their attempts to tackle immigration, which has reached record levels under the Tories.
Some immigration law firms were prominent on the list of establishments circulated by far-right agitators before Wednesday. Concern about what was to come led banks and consultancies to send their staff home earlier than planned.
The worst fears of the government and the police have not materialized. But the question is whether the violence will now subside, or whether it is the presence of thousands of counter-protesters that has deterred the far-right agitators. The start of the football season on Saturday has raised concerns about the movement of large groups of people around the country, although some believe a diversion could help keep people off the streets.
–With the assistance of Asad Zulfiqar.
