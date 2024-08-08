Politics
Donald Trump, Whose Own Running Mate Compared Himself to Hitler, Says Tim Walz's Choice as Vice President Is an Insult to Jews
Republicans Just Don't Know How to Beat Tim Walz
Vanity Fair Read more
New poll suggests Harris is bringing young voters home
The Washington Post Read more
Desperate Trump wants Biden to return as Democratic opponent
New York Read more
Harris's speech on workers: New candidate, same pro-union policies
Politico Read more
Tim Walz Named Most Inspiring Teacher and Other Memories from Alumni
NBC News Read more
Walz made Minnesota a haven for transgender people by championing gender-affirming care
The Washington Post Read more
Senate Democrats launch attack on GOP opponents
Politico Read more
TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects
UPI Read more
Kamala Harris Names Big Weirdos Political Strategy Creator Tim Walz as Vice President
Vanity Fair Read more
Tim Walz's Journey from High School Football Coach to Vice Presidential Candidate
The Washington Post Read more
Republican Party members are pleased that Harris chose Walz
New York Read more
Trump said he would be interviewed by Elon Musk on Monday
NBC News Read more
Against the Ten Commandments at school? Tell your child not to watch, says the governor.
The Washington Post Read more
The Clarence Thomas saga will not end
Vanity Fair Read more
Justice Gorsuch defends Supreme Court ruling on Trump immunity as he promotes new book
CNN Read more
Airline drops instant noodles due to turbulence burn risk
UPI Read more
