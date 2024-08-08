Harris, Walz rally in Wisconsin, Michigan with Vance nearby





Maryland Gov. Wes Moore defended Walzs' military service after Vance accused the Minnesota governor, who served 24 years in the National Guard, of abandoning his unit to avoid deployment to Iraq.

“You become a sergeant major because you've agreed to put on the uniform and put the flag of this country on your shoulders and promise to defend it against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Moore said in an interview on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports. “I think J.D. Vance knows, as a corporal, that you don't become a sergeant major just because you're willing to put on the uniform and put the flag of this country on your shoulders and promise to defend it against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Moore, a combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan in 2005 as a captain, argued that, especially as a veteran himself, Vance should “respect Walz and anyone who is willing to put their hand up and put on the uniform of this country.”

“He's a person who believes in patriotism, who believes in the goodness of the American people,” Moore said, referring to Walz. “He believes in the goodness of the documents that govern us and under which we have served.”

Moores' comments came in response to remarks by Vance at a campaign event in Shelby Township, Michigan, this morning, when he cast doubt on Walzs' military service by accusing him of resigning shortly before his unit was to deploy to Iraq.

Well, I wonder, Tim Walz, when were you in a war? When was it, what was that weapon that you took to war, given that you abandoned your unit right before they went to Iraq? Vance said. And he didn't spend a single day in a combat zone? What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen bravery, don't pretend to be something you're not.

Harris’ campaign also defended Walzs against Republican attacks on his military service. She pointed out that his military career included specializing in heavy artillery, awards for marksmanship and hand grenade handling, responding to tornadoes, participating in flood control and months of active duty in Italy. In Congress, Walz has also championed increased funding for the military and mental health resources for veterans.

After 24 years of military service, Governor Walz retired in 2005 and ran for Congress, where he chaired Veterans Affairs and was a tireless advocate for our men and women in uniform and as Vice President, he will continue to be a tireless advocate for our veterans and military families, said Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for the Harris-Walz campaign, in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/live-blog/harris-trump-presidential-election-live-updates-rcna164954 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos