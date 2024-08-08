Hong Kong high school students may soon be trained in 'Xi Jinping thought' · Global Voices





This report was originally publishedpublishedin Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) on August 1, 2024. An edited version is published below under a content partnership agreement. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's political ideology could soon be taught to Hong Kong secondary school students, according to curriculum guidelines for the new Citizenship, Economy and Society subject. The new subject, which will be introduced to first-year secondary school pupils when the school year begins next month,highlights the teaching of national security and national identityOn Wednesday, the Education Bureau released the syllabusguidelines for the subject, specifying that it should include content related to patriotic education. The document states: [Patriotic Education] helps students understand the development of our country and the importance of the close relationship between mainland China and Hong Kong to the development of our society, thereby cultivating students' sense of nation, affection for our country and sense of national identity. QuotingChina's Patriotic Education LawThe guidelines, which came into effect on Jan. 1 and cover Hong Kong and Macao as well as the Chinese mainland, provide five examples of topics that students can study as part of patriotic education. They include: Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, better known as Xi Jinping Thought; socialism with Chinese characteristics; and national security and national defense. Xi Jinping Thought is recommended for third-year high school students as part of a module entitled Our Country's Political Structure and Participation in International Affairs. Promoting patriotic education is part of Xi Jinping's ideological campaign, which seeks to unify and educate members of the Chinese Communist Party according to his doctrine. When asked how much more students should learn about Xi Jinping Thought, Ranny Yau, principal of TWGH's Kap Yan Directors College and chairman of a committee reviewing the new subject,saidMing Pao said Thursday that junior high school students are expected to learn more about China. There is no need to emphasize and highlight certain content that might worry teachers, Yau said in Cantonese. Xi Jinping's thought wasadded to the primary school curriculum to higher education programsin mainland China from 2021. The government has announced that it will replace Life and Society witha new subject called Citizenship, Economy and Society in 2022. A document on the topic Citizenship, Economy and Society distributed by the Office of Education in October 2022 was missing a learning objective included in the Life and Society curriculum: to understand, appreciate, respect and reflect on the values ​​and attitudes that underpin local society, including rights and responsibilities, freedom, the rule of law, social justice, democracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalvoices.org/2024/08/08/hong-kong-secondary-students-may-soon-be-schooled-in-xi-jinping-thought/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos