With Tim Walz, Donald Trump seems to have found his equal





Donald Trump faces an opponent who can hurl insults with effectiveness now that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been announced as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 vice presidential race.

In the span of a few days, Walz has gone from unknown outside the Midwest to a frontrunner on Harris’s running mate list. His rise is partly due to the fact that the governor was credited with launching the Democratic line of attack that Trump and other Republican figures — including his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance — are “weird” during an interview on MSNBC in late July.

The insult went viral on social media and remains a key line of attack by Harris' team and other Democrats, who suggest the current state of the GOP is off-putting to voters.

Citing unnamed sources, Reuters White House correspondent Nandita Bose reported that one reason Harris chose Walz as her running mate was that the launch of this “bizarre” campaign showed he is an effective messenger and will “lead the fight” against Trump and Vance in the future.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign rally at Girard College in Philadelphia on August 6. Walz is credited with starting the Democratic line of attack calling Donald Trump and other GOP figures “weirdos.” More Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

For years, Trump has insulted his political opponents, sometimes with devastating effect.

He has often referred to President Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe”; dubbed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz “Lyin' Ted” during the 2016 Republican primary; and called Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the 2016 presidential election, “crooked.”

As the election approaches, Trump and Vance face months of renewed attacks from Walz that could, crucially, stick in voters' minds.

TJ McCormack, a Republican communications expert, suggested that Trump should focus on future policies, rather than a war of words with Democrats.

“As always, for Trump, it all comes down to communication discipline. Let the other side insult and criticize Harris-Walz on the issues,” McCormack told Newsweek.

“From the economy to the border crisis to parental rights to law and order, Trump should address these issues and the classic political question: 'Are you better off today than you were four years ago?'”

At Tuesday's campaign rally in Philadelphia, where the Minnesota governor was introduced as Harris' running mate for the first time, Walz doubled down on his “bizarre” attack.

He also mocked Vance for his baseless claim that the Republican wrote about couch sex in his memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

“Like every other average person I grew up with in the Midwest, JD went to Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and then wrote a best-selling book that smeared that community. Come on, that’s not average America,” Walz said.

“And I have to tell you, I'm looking forward to debating this guy. That is, if he's willing to get off the couch and show up,” he added.

Walz continued: “I just have to say it – you know it, you feel it – these guys are scary and, yeah, just weird as hell.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump and Vance's teams via email for comment.

Jennifer Mercieca, a historian at Texas A&M University who wrote a book on Trump's rhetoric, explained why the “bizarre” insult against the GOP has such an effect.

“The opposite of normalizing authoritarianism is to make it strange, to denounce it and to kind of mock it,” Mercieca told The Associated Press.

“Saying, ‘Hey, that’s a weird thing you’re doing,’ is calling your opponents enemies instead of saying they’re good people who have different political preferences,” she continued.

Elsewhere at Tuesday's rally, Walz lashed out at Trump over his felony conviction in the business records falsification case.

“He’s sowing chaos and division. And that’s not to mention his record as president. He froze in the face of the COVID crisis. He bankrupted our economy,” Walz said.

“And make no mistake, violent crime has increased under Donald Trump – and that’s without even counting the crimes he has committed,” he added.

After Walz was selected as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, the Trump campaign attempted to label the governor as a “far-left radical.”

“By choosing Tim Walz as her running mate, Kamala Harris has not only bowed to the radical left, she has also doubled down on her dangerously weak and failed liberal agenda,” Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement.

He continued: “Walz would be an unqualified supporter of Kamala declaring war on American energy, continuing to aid and abet an invasion of our border, and emboldening our adversaries as the world is brought to the brink of World War III.”

