Indonesia launches Chinese-built electric vehicle battery anode plant





JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday inaugurated a factory built by China's BTR New Material Group and Singapore's Stellar Investment Group that will produce anode materials for electric vehicle batteries. According to the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, the companies have invested $478 million in the first phase of the plant, which will produce 80,000 tons of materials per year. The start date of production has not yet been announced. Indonesia has ambitions to build a domestic electric vehicle industry, taking advantage of its rich mineral resources, particularly nickel, an important material for battery cathodes. “Our decision, taken several years ago, to develop a large ecosystem of electric vehicles is starting to materialize in Indonesia, starting with the ban on the export of raw nickel in 2020,” the president, better known as Jokowi, said at the official opening of the plant in Kendal, Central Java. For the anode plant, BTR would process graphite products from its Indonesian plant in Morowali. BTR is expected to start construction of the second phase of the anode materials plant in the fourth quarter of this year, Chief Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said, to double capacity to 160,000 tonnes per year. An additional $299 million will be invested to build the second phase, said He Xueqin, chairman of BTR New Material Group, which will place Indonesia among the world's leading anode producers once the project is completed. “Indonesia will become the second largest producer of negative materials in the world, after China. The local project will also fill the gap in Indonesia and even the entire ASEAN battery industry,” he said. Indonesia's moves have prompted some major battery and electric vehicle makers to invest in domestic production, including South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, which last month launched the country's first battery cell production, integrated into Hyundai's plant where they will produce electric vehicles with Indonesian-made batteries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/business/indonesia-launches-china-built-anode-plant-ev-batteries-4531756 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos