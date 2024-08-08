Trump claims without evidence he saved Walz from protesters in 2020 | US Elections 2024





Donald Trump claimed to have saved Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz from far-right protesters in 2020 during the unrest in Minnesota following the police killing of George Floyd, a statement that appears to contradict Walz's own descriptions of calls between the two politicians.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Trump said, without providing evidence or specific dates or times, that he publicly announced that Walz was a good person in order to dissuade protesters from surrounding Walz's home.

Walz, the Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate, has previously said that it was Trump's tweets that brought armed people to my home, including members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group.

In Wednesday's interview, Trump said, “I helped him a lot during the riots because his house was surrounded by people waving an American flag.”

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, when Derek Chauvin, a police officer, knelt on his neck. Mass protests against police brutality and for racial justice followed, as did riots and destruction of property.

Trump has done nothing to calm the situation, tweeting on May 29, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen.” I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him the military is with him all the way. If trouble comes, we will take control, but when the looting starts, the shootings start. Thank you!

The platform then known as Twitter (now X) said Trump's post violated rules about glorifying violence but left it up.

Speaking to Fox, Trump said Walz was very, very concerned that [the situation] was going to get out of control.

They only had one guard, I guess it was at the [executive] He called me and said, “What do you want me to do about this?” I was at the White House. He said, “Would you send the message that I'm a good person?” And I did, I sent the message, I said, “He's a good person. I hope everything's okay.” And everybody put down their flags and took them with them. But they took the American flag and the Maga flag and they left.

There were thousands of people. That was the first time I said, “Wow, this is very interesting.” He called me back and thanked me very much. That's the only thing I had to do with him.

On Wednesday, a source close to Walz told the Guardian that the call Trump was referring to took place a month before Floyd's killing, days after Trump tweeted about Michigan's release.

Walz and Trump had a cordial conversation about the COVID response, the source said, citing reports at the time and an April 20 tweet in which Trump said he received a very sympathetic call from Walz and said, “We are working closely to get him everything he needs, and quickly. Good things are happening!”

Walz discussed several calls with Trump in an interview with Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, Politico journalists who wrote a best-selling book about the 2020 election and published their conversation in full on Wednesday. In that interview, Walz said he spoke to Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, throughout the spring of the Covid pandemic and the summer of the 2020 protests.

“President Trump was calling me and those conversations were relatively cordial,” Walz said. He made public statements, during the George Floyd unrest, that Governor Walz knew how to do this, he had been in the military. And they do some of these things.

But Walz also cited incendiary tweets, including an April 17 call to free Minnesota from COVID-19 public health rules.

“I also told him it wasn’t very helpful and that my kids were scared when they heard those things,” Walz said. “He didn’t have to agree, but I asked for clarification. I never got it. I said, ‘What does Liberate Minnesota mean? What do you want me to do differently? What do you think I should or shouldn’t do?’”

ignore newsletter promotion

Sign up for The Stakes US Election Edition

The Guardian guides you through the chaos of a presidential election with far-reaching consequences

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Walz said he never received a response from Trump but had a much closer relationship with Pence, with whom he served in Congress.

Trump's communication style was such that I sometimes wondered if he was actually hearing me, Walz said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, ABC News reported that despite criticism from Trump's running mate J.D. Vance and other Republicans, the then-president praised Walz's actions. The network reported that it had obtained a recording of a phone call in which Trump told other state governors that Walz was on top of things and setting a good example for other states.

Trump called Walz a great guy and said during the June 1, 2020, call, according to ABC: I know Governor Walz is on the phone, and we've talked, and I completely agree with the way he's handled the situation over the last few days.

He praised Walz for calling on law enforcement to help combat the violence and added, according to the outlet: “I've been very pleased with the last two days, Tim. You've called on a lot of acts and those acts have taken them down so fast it's like bowling pins.”

On Fox News, Trump was asked how he reacted when Harris named Walz as her running mate.

I never thought that would be the one chosen, Trump said, adding: “I know him a little bit.”

Calling Walz a very, very liberal man, he said Harris had made a shocking choice and I couldn't be more pleased.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/07/tim-walz-trump-minnesota-protests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos