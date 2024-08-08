Politics
Between Gaza and kyiv: Fractures of the Protracted War. Dialogues on the Europe to Come
What does it mean to experience war from Gaza or Ukraine?
What do Trump, Elon Musk and Xi Jinping want?
What can Europe do? What will happen in the new political cycle?
During an exclusive event open to all, the Grand Continent will present its latest paper volume on the afternoon of August 31, Fractures of Protracted War (LUISS University Press)with a series of three high-level dialogues organized at the Forte di Bard that will bring together some of the most prestigious names in Italian magazine and journalism.
Event program
Public reception from 4:30 p.m.
5:30-7:00 p.m. First session: Fractures of the protracted war
Between Gaza and Bahamut, the protracted war seen from the front, Lorenzo Cremonesi (Corriere della Sera) in conversation with Matho Malik
Coordinates of the new Cold War: Washington, Beijing and Trump unknown: Alessandro Aresu (Limes) and Mario De Pizzo (Rai1) in conversation with David Allegranti
Coffee break – space for dedications
7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Second session: Dialogue on the Europe of the Future
