In 2020, Trump praised Tim Walz's handling of the George Floyd protests





CNN —

Republicans are attacking Tim Walz's response to the unrest in Minneapolis in 2020, but at the time, then-President Donald Trump said he fully agreed with the Minnesota governor's handling of the riots following the killing of George Floyd, undermining a key line of the GOP attack this week after Walz was named Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate for 2024.

“I totally agree with the way he’s handled the situation the last few days,” Trump said of Walz during a June 1, 2020, call, in which he also described the Democratic governor as a great guy.

The call was led by Trump, who was joined by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and included a series of governors as protests across the country, some of which devolved into violent riots, erupted following the May 25 police killing of Floyd.

Details of the call, in which Trump implored governors across the country to reign in protesters, have been previously reported, and CNN published the full transcript of the call the day it happened in 2020.

It’s not uncommon for even the most bitter political rivals to offer each other muted praise in the wake of a natural disaster or major national crisis, especially one that requires cooperative responses between state and federal governments. But more than four years later, Trump’s praise for Walz has taken on new meaning as the Republican nominee and his allies have sought to stir Americans’ memories of that summer’s national unrest by linking Walz to images of Minneapolis engulfed in flames and the aftermath of the destruction.

You have a big National Guard that is ready to go out and fight like crazy. I tell you, what they did in Minneapolis was incredible. They went out there and dominated. And it happened immediately, Trump told governors. Tim Walz. Again, I was very pleased with the last two days. Tim, you brought in a lot of people and that lot of people took them out so quickly it was like bowling pins.

The call came a week after Floyd’s death. At the time, and in the years since, Republicans publicly criticized Walz for waiting too long to call in the Minnesota National Guard.

Trump's 2024 campaign, responding to CNN's question about his 2020 praise for Walz and the details of the call, said he was merely complimenting the Minnesota governor given that Walz had taken action on June 1. They argued, however, that Trump had always been frustrated that Walz had not taken more action sooner.

Walz first activated the Guard on May 28, three days after Floyd's death, and the same day protesters set fire to the exterior of the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct.

What matters here is the timing and context of those remarks. He was complimenting a governor who, after days of madness, had finally done something. So this wasn’t in real time. This was after Walz had finally done something about it, a Trump campaign adviser told CNN.

Another Trump adviser reiterated this point, telling CNN that the call was made in the context of what President Trump had been encouraging many governors and local leaders to do, which was to stop these riots or do something about them. Minneapolis had been burning for seven days, or however long it was, and President Trump was basically saying, “Finally, guys, finally the burning and the looting and the rioting has stopped.”

Close Trump allies echoed the advisers' sentiment, noting the panic among administration officials at the time over how to curb the riots and the urgency of reaching out to both parties to end the violence.

During the 2020 call, Walz also thanked the Trump administration for its response, crediting Esper for his strategic advice. He also asked the Trump administration to help him get the message out about the role of National Guard troops.

But in the hours since Walz announced his candidacy as the Democratic vice presidential nominee on Monday, Republicans have attacked his tenure as governor, with much of the criticism focused on the timing of his decision to call out his state’s National Guard. Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, told reporters earlier this week that Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020.

Walz stood by and let Minneapolis burn, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on X. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott echoed that accusation. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said Walz could have stopped the riots if he had wanted to, while the Republican Party’s research arm accused Walz of fleeing like a coward while Minneapolis burned.

A spokesman for Cotton's Senate campaign said Walz should have immediately sent in the Guard, state police and restored order instead of letting violent criminals destroy much of the city before they were released on bail by Kamala Harris, referring to a tweet Harris posted in support of a Minnesota bail fund.

As Tim Walz has admitted, his handling of the riots was a complete failure, Cottons’ spokesman said, referring to the governor’s remarks about the city’s response to the riots. Spokespeople for Abbott and DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Even before Harris selected Walz, Trump had criticized the governor on the issue.

Every Minnesota voter should know that when violent mobs of anarchists, looters, and Marxists came to burn Minneapolis four years ago, remember me? “I couldn’t get your governor to respond,” Trump told the crowd at his rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, last month, before falsely claiming that it was he, not Walz, who activated the National Guard in response to the unrest.

“I sent in the National Guard to save Minneapolis, while Kamala Harris sided with arsonists and rioters and raised money to bail out criminals,” Trump said.

Walz, who first activated the Guard after peaceful protests turned into riots, looting and violence, said in 2020 that he did so in response to requests from the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

In the June 2020 call, Trump said he asked Walz to call in the National Guard, before praising the officers for their conduct.

“I said we have to call out the National Guard,” Trump said, referring to Minneapolis. “At first they didn’t, and then they did, and I can tell you it’s true, I don’t know what happened with those guys, the third night, the fourth night, they walked over that thing like it was butter. They walked over it and you haven’t had any problems since.”

The governor has faced bipartisan criticism for the timing of the order to activate the Guard. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat who has come under fire for the chaos in his city, said in August 2020 that he verbally asked Walz on the evening of May 27 to send the Guard, but that the governor balked. Walz refuted Frey’s account at the time, saying the request did not constitute a formal request, which he said came the next day. (Any tension between the two appears to have eased.)

Some of the most notable incidents of violence in Minneapolis, including the ransacking and burning of a police precinct in the city, occurred on the night of May 28, after Walz had already mobilized part of the Guard. Walz and Trump spoke that same day. The governor mobilized the full Guard on May 30.

In the June 1 call with Walz and the other governors, Trump appeared to acknowledge that he was pleased with how the State Guard responded to the protests: Yesterday and the day before yesterday, compared to the first few days, we’ve never seen anything like this,” Trump said. Walz responded: Absolutely.

A lot of people don't understand who the National Guard is and you have to get your name out there, from a public relations standpoint, and make sure they're not seen as an occupying force, but as their neighbors, their teachers, their business owners, that kind of thing, Walz said on the call.

Trump said he thought it was a good idea, although he added that the public would not have been against an occupying force.

“I wish there was an occupying force there,” Trump added.

Later in the day, federal law enforcement forcibly removed peaceful protesters from a park outside the White House, allowing Trump to walk through the park and pose for a photo op with a Bible outside St. Johns Church.

