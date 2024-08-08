Newsom proclaims 'California Panda Day' in honor of its debut at San Diego Zoo

<br />

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a ceremonial proclamation declaring Thursday as Panda Day, in honor of the San Diego Zoo's New Giant Pandas Make Long-Awaited Debut the first to arrive in the country in more than 21 years.

Panda duo Xin Bao and Yun Chuan arrived in the United States after a long journey from China on June 27, much to the delight of locals and visitors. Since then, they have been acclimating to their new home at the San Diego Zoo, called Panda Ridge.





Newsom's proclamation, issued less than a day before their first public appearance, expressed pride that Southern California's premier zoo was the first to receive another set of beloved bears from China, which has long used them as ambassadors of friendship on board.

The last pandas residing in America's most beautiful city were sent back to China about five years ago.

The bear has long held a special place in California as a symbol of our state’s spirit and strength, from our flag and seal to its enduring importance to Native American tribes across the state, the proclamation reads. This week, California is proud to celebrate another iconic bear, as a pair of giant pandas make their public debut at the San Diego Zoo.

He then praised the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's enduring commitment to conservation efforts, as the first zoological organization in the nation to establish a cooperative program to preserve, care for and grow the giant panda population.

Yun Chuan, one of two pandas on loan to San Diego, is a testament to those efforts, Newsom said. The four-year-old male's mother, Zhen Zhen, was born in America's Most Beautiful City in 2007.

Giant pandas are beloved around the world, and their conservation story is an inspiring example of strong partnerships and innovative strategies to protect the world's natural heritage, Newsom said in the proclamation.

As the San Diego Zoo welcomes visitors to Panda Ridge this week, he continued, I encourage Californians to take advantage of this unique opportunity to appreciate one of the most iconic wildlife species and recognize the important partnerships at work to help them thrive for generations to come.

The full text of the governor's proclamation can be found here.

Newsom is also expected to travel to San Diego on Thursday for the official opening of Panda Ridge, San Diego Zoo officials said. The public tour will officially begin at noon after a special opening ceremony.

San Diego Zoo Officials confirmed in February that they would be the first American organization to receive pandas after Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced his intention to renew their use as diplomatic symbols of friendship with the United States

The San Diego Zoo was one of several wildlife groups to which China has gifted a pair of pandas over the years since 1972, when Beijing and Washington, D.C., struck a loan deal as part of normalization efforts between the two nations.

The loans were later extended to support breeding and conservation efforts. During the 30 years the pandas have resided at the San Diego Zoo, care teams have made great strides in exploring ways to protect and restore the giant panda population, as well as the bamboo forests on which they depend.

Thanks to these efforts, alongside other conservation groups, the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List downgraded the giant panda from endangered to vulnerable in 2021.

In anticipation of the bears' arrival, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has made major improvements to its existing panda enclosure, expanding it to about 6,000 feet in size, according to a report.application submitted to the US Fish and Wildlife AllianceGuest capacity has also been doubled, from approximately 80 to 173 people.

Even though Panda Ridge will be able to accommodate more people, the zoo and San Diego officials still expect some chaos.

The zoo offers visitors three ways to experience giant pandas: through the limited-time free giant panda ticket, a standby line, and a paid 60-minute experience. Early Morning Panda Walking Tour.

Traffic and parking may also be affected around Balboa Park, where the zoo is located. For those heading to the grand opening, advice on How to get around can be found here.

Meet the Pandas

Yun Chuan, a four-year-old male, has been described as a gentle, kind and friendly animal. He also already has ties to the San Diego Zoo: His mother, Zhen Zhen, was born at the zoo in 2007. His grandmother, Bai Yun, lived at the San Diego Zoo for 23 years.

It is recognizable by its long, slightly pointed nose, according to the Wildlife Alliance. It also appears to be quite comfortable exploring grass or climbing trees.

Xin Bao, a three-year-old female, is described as an introverted, gentle but witty person. She has a cute round face and big, bushy ears. Zoo officials said her name means “new treasure of prosperity and abundance.”

Since arriving in San Diego, she has been known to quietly sunbathe and concentrate while munching on her favorite foods.

Xin Bao plays in his private enclosure at the San Diego Zoo. (Courtesy of the San Diego Wildlife Alliance)

Yun Chuan sits in her private enclosure at the San Diego Zoo. (Courtesy of the San Diego Wildlife Alliance)

According to the zoo, the two pandas were born at the Wolong Shenshuping Panda Base in Sichuan.