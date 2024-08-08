Harris and Walz Rally Huge Crowds While Donald Trump Does Absolutely Nothing





IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

Now Playing

Lawrence: Harris, Walz Rally Huge Crowds While Donald Trump Does Absolutely Nothing11:52

FOLLOWING

Trump is a joke, Harris acts the way he does, says UAW president05:18

'He's well known for his craziness': Pelosi says Democrats no longer 'worry' about Trump05:33

Lawrence: Harris' VP Pick Tim Walz Just Told Trump and the GOP to 'Mind Their Own Business'13:07

Enthusiasm for Harris across communities is inspiring, says former campaign staffer06:40

Lawrence: Trump knows he doesn't have the mental, cognitive health to debate Harris09:34

It's All a Scam: The Truth About Trump's Promise to Not Tax Tips or Pay Social Security07:47

Republican Supreme Court Justices Emotionally Supporting Billionaires Must Stop, Melissa Murray Says05:46

They have absolutely nothing to run on: Rep. Strickland criticizes GOP bills honoring Trump06:10

He doesn't understand Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin criticizes insult to Trump-backed rival Eric Hovde04:44

Trump's attacks on Harris are delusional, racist and wrong, Ohio Democrat says07:00

A Diplomatic Feat of the Year: Sen. Coons on the Biden-Harris Prisoner Swap07:40

Stop Supreme Court's Trump Immunity With Biden Amendment, Retired Federal Judge Says07:33

Rep. Gallego vs. Kari Lake: We're Focusing on What We Need to Do, Not Who You Should Hate05:59

'Who is Donald Trump to question VP Harris's blackness?': Pennsylvania Democrat blasts Trump06:03

VP Harris blasts Trump at border, impeaches him for torching bipartisan bill03:55

Vice President Harris draws crowd of 10,000 at Georgia rally05:28

Warn Your Friends and Family: Harris Team Criticizes Trump's Extreme Agenda of Project 202507:22

Rep. Swalwell: Many Freedoms Will Disappear If Trump Is Re-Elected04:49

Creators of Chaos: Rep. Crockett on Threats Posed by Trump and the GOP09:59

As Vice President Harris and her new running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, held campaign rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell reported on what the laziest presidential candidate since the invention of air travel, Donald Trump, was doing. Absolutely nothing. August 8, 2024

Learn more

Now Playing

Lawrence: Harris, Walz Rally Huge Crowds While Donald Trump Does Absolutely Nothing11:52

FOLLOWING

Trump is a joke, Harris acts the way he does, says UAW president05:18

'He's well known for his craziness': Pelosi says Democrats no longer 'worry' about Trump05:33

Lawrence: Harris' VP Pick Tim Walz Just Told Trump and the GOP to 'Mind Their Own Business'13:07

Enthusiasm for Harris across communities is inspiring, says former campaign staffer06:40

Lawrence: Trump knows he doesn't have the mental, cognitive health to debate Harris09:34

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/the-last-word/watch/lawrence-harris-walz-rally-huge-crowds-while-donald-trump-does-absolutely-nothing-216692805613 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos