Jokowi inaugurates lithium battery anode materials factory in Kendal





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the first lithium battery anode material plant PT Indonesia BTR New Energy Material in the Special Economic Zone (KEK), Kendal, Central Java, Wednesday (7/8/2024). Accompanied by Coordinator of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and other ministers and ministers, this plant would be capable of producing up to 160,000 tons of anodes. This amount can be used for 3 million Electric car at the national level, thus confirming Indonesia's position as a major player in the global automotive electrification sector. Also read: Being stuck in traffic every day makes people easily stressed KOMPAS.COM/SLAMET PRIYATIN PT Indonesia BTR New Energy Material Lithium Battery Anode Material Plant in Kendal Regency Special Economic Zone, which was inaugurated by President Jokowi. KOMPAS.COM/SLAMET PRIYATIN PT Indonesia BTR New Energy Material Lithium Battery Anode Material Plant in Kendal Regency Special Economic Zone, which was inaugurated by President Jokowi. KOMPAS.COM/SLAMET PRIYATIN However, the goal will be achieved in stages. Initially, the plant will produce 80,000 tons of anode materials per year, which is equivalent to 1.5 million electric cars. “This is very big, especially if we add 80,000 tons of production in this industry, it means there will be 3 million electric cars per year,” Jokowi said during his ceremony broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel on Wednesday. “This is a very significant number, so we will become the largest supplier of batteries for electric vehicles and electric vehicles,” he continued. The investment value of the first phase of the anode plant completed is 478 million US dollars, equivalent to IDR 7.7 trillion. Also read: Government assures no incentives for hybrid cars While. Carscoops.com Illustration of an electric car battery Illustration of an electric car battery “I really appreciate the speed of construction of this factory. Just 10 months ago, we signed in Beijing and suddenly the factory was ready. “This is called speed and a fast country will beat a slow country,” Jokowi said. “I also appreciate the construction of this factory so that the grand project of building an integrated and robust electric car ecosystem is truly realized one by one,” he concluded.

