What the Michigan primary portends for Trump and Harris' presidential run





The latest numbers from Michigan suggest that Michigan could still be in the running for a high-turnout general election this fall, according to Corwin Smidt, a political science professor at Michigan State University who tracks voter turnout.

And Tuesday's turnout was likely enough to allay concerns that crucial constituencies are being depleted heading into the fall, he said, noting that voters generally appear engaged.

Michigan Democrats have performed well in recent high-turnout elections, including 2020 and 2022, but primary turnout numbers don't necessarily mean that will be the case in November, Smidt told Bridge Michigan.

What that means is that as far as these people who are left on the sidelines (or carrying), there is no evidence that at this point in time there are people left on the sidelines, he said.

In the 2020 general election, nearly 5.6 million Michiganders turned out to vote, or nearly 70% of registered voters.

Turnout is expected to be proportionally lower this time around, largely because the number of registered voters in the state has increased by 1.4 million in the meantime, and removing inactive voters from the rolls is a lengthy process.

The effect of Harris sugar is felt

Rich Czuba, a pollster with the Glengariff Group, noted a recent dramatic shift in Democratic sentiment since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and Kamala Harris took his place.

It was palpable across the state, he said.

“The enthusiasm we’re seeing on the Democratic side is a direct result of Biden’s withdrawal,” Czuba told Bridge. “We’ve seen in our numbers that the motivation to vote among Democratic voters, particularly younger voters, Black Democratic voters under 30, has exploded.”

Czuba’s last public poll, conducted in late July after Harris replaced Biden, showed her tied with Trump among Michigan voters. It also highlighted what Czuba called a “highly motivated electorate.”

Both Democratic and Republican voters recorded high enthusiasm rates in the survey, indicating “the likelihood of extraordinary voter turnout in November,” he wrote in an accompanying analysis.

Voters' feelings

Voters who spoke to Bridge on Tuesday also noted a change in mood since Democrats replaced Biden at the top of the ticket.

“I would have still voted for Joe, but it was just to say I’m not voting for Donald Trump,” said Michael Putney, who had already voted by mail but accompanied his daughter to a polling place in Cascade Township. But now, with Kamala, there’s a lot of excitement about voting for her.

The new racial dynamics have also impacted some Republican voters, including Jake Stoutjesdyk, a Trump supporter who felt confident about this fall's election but said he was reevaluating that.

“It was obvious to Trump and his team after that debate (June 27),” Stoutjesdyk said. “Now, I don't know,” he added.

Still some Democratic concerns

In Dearborn, home to Michigan's largest Arab-American community, turnout was down slightly from the August 2022 primary.

More voters turned out in the Democratic primary for governor, in which Gretchen Whitmer ran unopposed, than in the primary for U.S. Senate, which Elissa Slotkin won over Hill Harper.

One of the main issues for voters in the city is the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Arab-American leaders in the city have vowed not to support Biden because of his support for Israel in the conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud told Bridge in an interview that with Harris’ nomination, the door was open to reconciliation, but the enthusiasm wasn’t there. “If you can’t mobilize your base, you’re in trouble.”

Strong rhetoric must be accompanied by strong policy, Hammoud added. If it succeeds, 100 days is a long time.

Concerns of chaos

Some Republican voters have expressed concern about what they see as Democratic maneuvering in the presidential race.

“It's chaos,” said Tom Bieniewicz, a Republican voter from Ada. “Things are very chaotic right now because of the changing presidential candidates,” he added.

Susan Skutt, another Ada voter, said she was concerned about Harris' rise to the Democratic nomination but remained optimistic about the Republicans' chances. Her husband, Tim Skutt, was more wary.

I think there is a mixture of excitement and apprehension, he said.

Optimism is the order of the day

State leaders from both major political parties touted the momentum emerging from Tuesday's primaries as they prepare for this fall's presidential election.

The Michigan GOP is excited to work alongside all of our candidates this cycle to flip a Senate seat, expand our House majority, and retake our majority in the Michigan State House, Chairman Pete Hoekstra said in a statement.

Together, we will show Michiganders that conservative policies will stabilize our economy, lower the cost of living, secure our borders, and bring peace to the world.

Democrats, meanwhile, are motivated, state party chair Lavora Barnes told Bridge in a statement.

Yesterday's primaries were just another step in inspiring voters to come together in November and beat Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans across the board, Barnes said.

A moderate dynamic?

Michigan elections are often decided by moderate and independent voters, and Tuesday night's results signaled a potential desire for more centrist politics.

In Ottawa County, for example, an ultraconservative political movement is in decline. Ottawa Impact, which briefly controlled the county commission with a supermajority in 2023, saw only four of its nine candidates advance to the general election. The rest were defeated in Republican primaries, many by more moderate candidates backed by a rival group called Ottawa Integrity.

Even if they win the general election, Ottawa Impact candidates will control at most four of the 11 members of the board of commissioners next year.

