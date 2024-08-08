Donald Trump took private flight with Project 2025 leader





Former President Donald Trump took a 45-minute private flight alongside Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts in April 2022, The Washington Post reported this week, citing people familiar with the trip.

Trump has repeatedly denied any connection to the Project 2025 camp, going so far as to say in a social media post in July that he had “no idea who is in charge” of the ultra-conservative project that seeks to overhaul the executive branch.

The Post obtained and published a photo of Trump and Roberts smiling and posing on a private plane, contradicting Trump's denials.

According to the outlet, Trump and Roberts attended a Heritage Foundation conference together, where Trump gave a keynote speech that hinted at the upcoming 2025 project.

Neither Trump nor the Heritage Foundation immediately responded to Business Insider's request for comment.

At the time of the 2022 flight, the Heritage Foundation had not yet put the finishing touches on the 2025 project. A Heritage official told the Post that Robert had raised the subject with Trump during the flight, but the former president did not seem interested.

People familiar with the trip told the outlet that Heritage chartered the flight because Trump's private plane was undergoing renovations at the time. The men flew from Palm Beach, Florida, to Amelia Island, where the foundation's annual conference is held.

The Heritage Foundation and the 2025 Project

The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank based in Washington, DC, that is behind the controversial 922-page Project 2025 manual.

Project 2025 is, in essence, a road map for implementing extremely conservative policies if Trump wins in 2024.

“Time is running out and conservatives need a plan,” the 2025 Project website states. “The project will create a playbook of actions to be taken in the first 180 days of the new administration to bring rapid relief to Americans suffering from the left’s devastating policies.”

Some of his extreme proposals include abolishing the Department of Education and its “woke-dominated public school system,” banning the FBI from combating misinformation and disinformation, and ending the “war on fossil fuels.”

Trump has denied any connection to the project. However, the Heritage Foundation was a sponsor of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, where Trump was nominated as the party's presidential nominee.

The former president called those behind Project 2025 the “radical right” at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 20.

“Some of them, I know who they are, but they’re very, very conservative,” he said at the rally. “They’re kind of the opposite of the radical left. There’s the radical left and the radical right.”

