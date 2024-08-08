China urges officials to stop playing egg-throwing card game





BEIJING — China has called on its civil servants to stop playing a popular poker game because it interferes with their work, an issue that hints at President Xi Jinping's long-standing frustration with the country's millions of civil servants. Over the past two years, the egg-throwing game has quickly gone viral and occupied many people's lives, Beijing Youth Daily reported in a commentary on August 6, referring to a game that has become an essential way for businessmen, bankers and government officials to socialize. In some places, the obsession with gambling has become a poisoned bullet that is corrupting the working style of executives, the newspaper said. He added that the nation was facing development prospects and a growth phase of unprecedented magnitude, so whether to grit one's teeth and fight hard or to sit around the gaming table every day, the answer is crystal clear. Another commentary published by the newspaper on August 7 claimed that excessive practice of the game was extremely harmful. The comments are a reminder that even as Mr Xi has become China's most powerful leader in decades, he often struggles to convince lower-ranking officials to act in line with his policies. In 2021, after officials were criticized for their slow response to a natural disaster and the COVID-19 outbreak, Xi called on officials across China to act bolder when needed. There are also signs that the anti-corruption campaign launched by Mr. Xi shortly after he took power in 2012 is irritating officials, prompting them to keep a low profile rather than take steps that might land them in trouble. At a key economic meeting in December 2023, he criticized local officials for procrastinating or misinterpreting party orders. The card game referred to by the Beijing Youth Daily is called guandan and is played by four people. It has become the latest way to exploit or improve one's guanxi, a term that describes the sometimes exclusive social circles, ties of influence and connections that help grease the wheels of commerce. As in other countries, guanxi can pave the way for business transactions in China and serve as a source of corruption.

