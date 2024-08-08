Politics
Words Don't Matter – Editorial
In politics, apologies are a cheap commodity. Politicians apologize all the time.
Not all excuses are created equal, and some are much better than others. Some make it into the history books while others are quickly forgotten.
President Suharto apologized in his resignation speech in May 1998. In fact, the former strongman also used the same phrase, “apologize for all shortcomings,” which was also used by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on August 1.
President Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid’s apology to the people of Timor-Leste is certainly a historic event and a lesson that if done well and especially delivered by a credible and sensible politician, an apology can have a great impact.
Gus Dur's 2000 apology for the Santa Cruz massacre came at the right time, just as Indonesia and newly independent Timor-Leste were about to establish new neighbourly relations.
To this day, Gus Dur is hailed as a hero in Timor-Leste and thanks to this apology, the ties between Indonesia and Timor-Leste remain close despite memories of the Indonesian occupation.
President Jokowi's apology last week came at a very awkward time.
Not only was this statement unexpected, but it came with only three months left in his post. It seemed like an indirect gesture, made at an event with no real political significance.
These words were not even spoken from inside the presidential office, as when he apologized to the victims of numerous human rights violations committed in the past.
Apologies only count when they involve some form of contrition, and if there is any, President Jokowi does not appear to have shown it in his speech or in the follow-up steps he has taken.
Instead, the president said he was sorry for the “shortcomings” of his policies and that he had not been able to “meet” everyone’s needs. It sounds like he is apologizing for not building more bridges, creating more jobs, or delivering the 7 percent annual economic growth we expected.
We can certainly accept this kind of excuse if President Jokowi was a true technocratic leader whose sole aim and motivation was to achieve these development goals. The problem with him is that he was also a political leader who suffered many setbacks, especially politically and economically.
It is fair to say that the president is also responsible for the deterioration of the quality of democracy in the country. Examples are numerous, from the amendment of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) law, which renders the commission ineffective, to policies that facilitate political corruption, such as the regulation of mining licenses for religious organizations.
But his biggest mistake is to re-emphasize nepotism, since his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is due to be sworn in as vice president in October. Gibran's second-highest office should not have been a problem if his ascension had been through a normal process.
Gibran's nomination and eventual victory in the February 14 election were the result of an elaborate effort that involved an attack on an independent judiciary, the massive deployment of state resources and a great deal of lobbying.
As President Jokowi delivered his apology speech, he tried to do the same in Central Java, where he pushed his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, to run for governor. In fact, the president is now overseeing the deployment of candidates he thinks can win in crucial provinces from North Sumatra – where his son-in-law Bobby Nasution is running for governor – to Jakarta.
And in some of these places, Jokowi's bid to win the election could have a cruel outcome in which popular candidates like Anies Baswedan in Jakarta or Airin Rachmy Diany could face a real possibility of failing to get their names on the ballot.
President Jokowi's words of apology will only matter if he begins to make amends and stop whatever he is doing to undermine the country's political system.
Otherwise, they are just empty words.
