Biden 'not sure' of peaceful transition if Trump loses





US President Joe Biden has said he is not confident there will be a peaceful transition of power if Donald Trump loses the November presidential election.

In his first interview since dropping out of the race last month, Mr. Biden told CBS News: “If Trump loses, I have no confidence at all.”

“[Trump] He says what he says, we don't take him seriously. He really means it, all this talk about how if we lose it will be a bloodbath.

Mr Trump's comments that it would be a bloodbath for the country if he lost the election, made while discussing the auto industry in March, sparked a wave of criticism.

Democrats were quick to reiterate their campaign message that the former president poses a threat to democracy. Biden’s campaign used the bloodbath comment in an ad — posted on his social media accounts — and a spokesperson accused Mr. Trump of encouraging and excusing political violence.

Trump's campaign, however, said the comment was specifically about the auto industry and was deliberately taken out of context. It sent a fundraising email in which it claimed Trump's political opponents and others had “viciously” misrepresented its remarks.

“[They] “I fully understood that I was simply referring to the imports allowed by corrupt Joe Biden that are killing the auto industry,” Trump wrote on social media at the time.

Mr Biden has already expressed concern that his former rival will not accept the outcome of the election.

During the CNN presidential debate in June – which sparked the crisis over Mr Biden's candidacy that ultimately saw him withdraw and endorse Kamala Harris – Trump was asked directly whether he would accept the results of the 2024 election.

“If it's a fair, legal and good election, absolutely,” he replied, after initially avoiding the question.

Trump repeatedly made unfounded claims of election fraud in 2020 after losing that election to Mr Biden.

In January 2021, his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of the election results. Many people present that day repeated the former president's claims that the vote had been rigged.

In the CBS interview excerpt released Wednesday, which was posted on X, Mr. Biden also appeared to suggest that efforts were being made to complicate the post-election certification process, though it was unclear what exactly he was referring to.

“Look at what they are trying to do now, in local constituencies where people are counting votes,” he said. “You can't love your country only when you win.”

