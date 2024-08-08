Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Minister of Foreign Affairs: To President Jokowi, 10 Ambassadors from Friendly Countries Explain Priorities of Cooperation with Indonesia Minister of Foreign Affairs: To President Jokowi, 10 Ambassadors from Friendly Countries Explain Priorities of Cooperation with Indonesia





Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi said that 10 ambassadors (ambassadors) from friendly countries in Indonesia handed over credentials to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today. This was conveyed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs after accompanying President Jokowi to receive the credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) to the Republic of Indonesia at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (08/08/2024) morning. In addition, the Foreign Minister also mentioned a number of collaborations between Indonesia and 10 friendly countries that submitted credentials to President Jokowi at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. Indonesia has good relations with these 10 countries. Some of them are Indonesia's major trading partners or economic cooperation partners, the foreign minister said. The Foreign Minister revealed that Indonesia and the United States are promoting negotiations on the Critical Minerals Agreement (CMA) and the extension of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) for Indonesia. Then with Tunisia, Indonesia is completing negotiations on cooperation in the trade sector (Indonesia-Tunisia Preferential Trade Agreement). We are planning if we can, if we get it this year, it will be over. And if the Preferential Trade Agreement can be concluded, our exports are expected to increase by 32.82 percent, he explained. In addition, Indonesia and Russia are also pushing for the completion of negotiations on the Indonesia-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement (Indonesia-EAEU FTA). According to Retno, this trade cooperation can increase trade between Indonesia and EAEU member countries. “Together with EU (European Union) member countries Bulgaria, Lithuania and Slovenia, we are pushing for the completion of negotiations on the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, often referred to as CEPA,” he added. He also revealed that Indonesia is actively contributing to strengthening cooperation between Latin American and European countries. It is for this reason that the government has taken the initiative to explore a number of economic collaborations with these countries through a forum to be held in Peru and Jakarta. Indonesia has several initiatives, including the Indonesia-Latin America and Caribbean Business Forum to be held this year in September in Peru and also the Indonesia-Europe Business Forum to be held this year on October 7-8 in Jakarta, the Foreign Minister said. In addition, Retno also said that the relations between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea (PNG) are very well established in both bilateral and Pacific contexts. He said that PNG plays a very important role in the Pacific and Indonesia will continue to strengthen cooperation with Papua New Guinea in the Pacific. “After this activity, after handing over the credentials, I will receive them one by one to provide more detailed priorities for cooperation with the ten countries,” the Foreign Minister concluded. (TGH/ABD)

