Allred leads bipartisan campaign to counter PRC investment in Africa, releases mid-year report online





Washington, DC Today, U.S. Representatives Colin Allred (TX-32) and Young Kim (CA-40), members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced the Stopping PRC Environmental Exploitation and Degradation (SPEED) Act to address the adverse environmental, ecological, and public health impacts of People's Republic of China (PRC)-related investments in Africa. The PRC has become Africa’s largest trading partner, largest creditor, and largest source of foreign direct investment through the Belt and Road Initiative. The PRC’s debt-trap diplomacy, often conducted through large corporations, can be destructive and harmful to local communities and key biodiversity areas. “We cannot allow the People’s Republic of China and China-linked companies to continue to exploit African nations while subjecting their populations to harmful environmental and health risks,” said Rep. Colin Allred. The bipartisan SPEED Act will strengthen U.S. policy, authorize sanctions, and hold the Chinese government accountable for harmful environmental, ecological, and health incidents in Africa. The PRC’s Belt and Road Initiative not only forces developing countries into Xi Jinping’s debt diplomacy trap, but also exposes vulnerable populations to harmful ecological, environmental, and public health risks, said Representative Young Kim. We cannot allow Xi Jinping to increase his global power while violating international environmental and labor laws. I am proud to lead the SPEED Act to counter the Belt and Road Initiative and hold the PRC accountable for its exploitative practices, willful environmental degradation, and threats to the livelihoods of African communities. The SPEED Act would counter the PRC's influence in Africa by: Establishing that it is the policy of the United States to oppose the actions of PRC-related entities that fail to comply with host country laws, international environmental protection laws, and labor laws in their exploitation of natural resources in Africa; Demand a strategy from the State Department and USAID detailing how the United States will work with sub-Saharan African countries to address environmental disasters caused by Chinese companies; and, Authorize sanctions against PRC-related entities responsible for adverse environmental and public health incidents on the African continent. Publication of the mid-year report This week, Allred also released a midyear report to his constituents, outlining his business for the first six months of 2024. The report covers the work of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the North Texas Foreign Affairs Committee. It also highlights services provided to constituents as well as efforts to reduce costs, strengthen Texas infrastructure and create jobs. Highlights of the 2024 half-year report include: More than $50 million in federal benefits and cash returned to North Texas residents 475 Cases Closed to Help North Texas Residents With Federal Agencies We have responded to over 18,400 letters from our constituents 566 bills were cosponsored in the 118th Congress, 75% of which were bipartisan More than $91 million to modernize Texas airport terminals Helped secure $250 million for the Texas Solar For All Coalition to support workforce training and support minority- and women-owned businesses $80 million for Southern Gateway Park and other park projects to reconnect communities Contributed more than $16 million to 15 community projects, including Dallas Police, DFW Airport and UTD A PDF of the full report is available for download at https://allred.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/allred.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/Rep.%20Allred%202024%20Midyear%20Report%20FV.pdf

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://northdallasgazette.com/2024/08/07/allred-leads-bipartisan-push-to-counter-prc-investment-in-africa-releases-mid-year-report-online/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos