Faced with budget cuts, Chinese tax collectors target businesses

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have been pursuing companies and individuals for unpaid taxes for decades as the government struggles to close huge budget deficits and deal with a growing debt crisis.

More than a dozen listed Chinese companies say they have been hit with millions of dollars in back taxes as part of a new effort to shore up local finances, battered by a slowdown in the real estate market that has hit land lease sales, a key source of revenue.

Policies issued after a recent planning meeting of senior Communist Party officials called for increasing local fiscal resources and said localities should expand their fiscal management authority and improve their debt management.

Local government debt is estimated at $11 trillion, including debts of local government financial entities that are off balance sheets or not included in official estimates. The party has outlined more than 300 reforms, including promises to better control and manage local debt, one of the biggest risks in China's financial system.

This will be easier said than done, and experts wonder how well the party will deliver on its promises to improve the tax system and better balance control of government revenues.

Local debt issues are not the top of the authorities' minds, nor are budget constraints, said Logan Wright of the independent research firm Rhodium Group. The shift in revenue sharing and spending responsibilities at the central and local levels is a notable move, but they have promised that before.

The rush to collect long-overdue taxes shows the urgency of the problems.

Chinese food and beverage conglomerate VV Food & Beverage said in June it had received a bill for 85 million yuan ($12 million) for taxes dating back 30 years. Zangge Mining, based in western China, said it had received two bills totaling 668 million yuan ($92 million) for taxes dating back 20 years earlier.

Local governments have long been cash-strapped since the central government controls most tax revenues, allocating a limited amount to local governments that pay about 80% of expenses such as salaries, social services and infrastructure investments like roads and schools.

Pressures have increased as the economy slowed and costs piled up due to “zero COVID” policies put in place during the pandemic.

Economists have long warned that the situation is untenable, saying China must boost tax collection to balance budgets in the long term.

Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, the government reduced personal incomeTax experts have used corporate and value-added taxes to attract support, spur economic growth, and encourage investment, often in ways that favor the wealthy. By most estimates, only 5 percent of Chinese pay personal income taxes, a much lower amount than in many other countries. Government statistics show that the tax accounts for just under 9 percent of total tax revenue, and China has no comprehensive national property tax.

Finance Minister Li Foan told the official Xinhua news agency that the latest reforms will give local governments more resources and more power in tax collection, by adjusting the share of taxes they keep.

The central government doesn't have much spending responsibility, so it doesn't feel the pain of cutting taxes, said Cui Wei, a professor of Chinese and international fiscal policy at the University of British Columbia.

The effectiveness of the reforms will depend on how they are implemented, said Cui, who doubts the authorities will implement a proposal to increase central government spending. That will require increasing the central government's staff, and it is a question of organization, not just a question of spending, he said.

I won't hold my breath, Cui said.

New taxes have hit some companies hard, further denting already fragile business confidence. Ningbo Bohui Chemical Technology in Zhejiang, on China’s east coast, suspended most of its production after the local tax bureau demanded 500 million yuan ($69 million) in back taxes on some chemical products. The company has laid off staff and cut wages to cope.

Experts say the arbitrary way taxes are collected, with periods of leniency followed by sudden crackdowns, is counterproductive and discourages businesses from investing or hiring at precisely the moment they need to.

With business leaders feeling insecure, how can we hope for stronger growth in private investment in China? said Chen Zhiwu, a finance professor at the University of Hong Kong's business school. An economic slowdown is inevitable.

The state tax administration denied launching a nationwide crackdown, which could mean past enforcement measures have been lax. Tax authorities have always been strict in preventing and investigating illegal taxes and tax levies, the administration said in a statement last month.

As local governments struggle to make ends meet, some are setting up joint operations centers run by local tax offices and police to collect unpaid taxes. The AP found that such centers have opened in at least 23 provinces since 2019.

Individuals and businesses alike are being targeted. Dozens of singers, actors and internet celebrities have been fined millions of dollars for evading taxes in recent years, according to a review of government notices.

Popular internet livestreaming host Huang Wei, better known by her pseudonym Weiya, was fined 1.3 billion yuan ($210 million) for tax evasion in 2021. She apologized and escaped prosecution by paying, but her social media accounts were suspended, crippling her business.

The hunt for revenue isn’t limited to taxes. In recent years, local authorities have been criticized for imposing hefty fines on motorists and street vendors, similar to what cities like Chicago and San Francisco do with parking tickets. Despite promises from top officials to eliminate fines as a form of revenue collection, the practice persists, with city residents complaining that Shanghai police are using drones and surveillance cameras to catch drivers using their cellphones at red lights.

Outside experts and Chinese government advisers agree that structural imbalances between local and central governments need to be addressed. But under Xi Jinping, China’s most authoritarian leader in decades, decision-making has become more opaque, leaving businesses and analysts in limbo, while vested interests resist major change.

“They have a hermetically sealed process that makes it difficult for outsiders to know what's going on,” says Martin Chorzempa, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Beijing has been reluctant to help struggling local governments, fearing that it would make them dependent on emergency aid. The central government has therefore stepped in only in the most serious cases, leaving local governments to solve their debt problems on their own.

In Chinese, we have a saying: “We help the needy, but we don't help the poor,” said Tang Yao, an economist at Peking University. “We shouldn't make these people dependent on easy money.”

Economists say intervention may be necessary this time around and that the central government has room to borrow more, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of only about 25%. That is far lower than in many other major economies.

Total accumulated non-financial debt, meanwhile, is estimated at nearly three times the size of the economy, according to the National Institution for Finance and Development and still growing.

“This is a huge structural problem that requires a huge structural solution that is not coming soon,” said Logan Wright of the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm. “There’s really no way around it. And it’s only getting worse, not better.”

Fu Ting reported from Washington.