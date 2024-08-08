'Narendra Modi's house will be occupied': Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Verma | Latest News India





Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has sparked controversy after he said that like in Bangladesh, Indians would one day storm Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house. Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma.(Sajjan Singh Verma/X) The Congress leader made the remarks as thousands of protesters in Bangladesh vandalised Sheikh Hasina's official residence in the capital Dhaka on Monday, just hours after she resigned as prime minister and fled to India. Addressing Congress workers during a protest against alleged scams in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Verma said TV channels were reporting that people from Bangladesh had entered the prime minister's official residence during the civil unrest in the neighbouring country due to the wrong policies of Sheikh Hasina and her government. “Remember Narendra Modi, one day people will enter the Prime Minister's residence because of your wrong policies and occupy it (PM's house). It happened recently in Sri Lanka (in 2022), where people entered the Prime Minister's (President's) house, then in Bangladesh and now it is India's turn,” the former state minister said, according to PTI. Verma's comments have angered the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), which has demanded action against the Congress leader for his anti-national language. BJYM Indore city president Saugat Mishra, who submitted a representation to the MG Road police station officials, said Verma had hurt the sentiments of 140 crore Indians. He claimed that Congress leaders were trying to stay in the headlines by making such comments. Additional DCP (Zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra confirmed that a complaint has been filed against the Congress leader and it will be probed, according to PTI. Video footage of the statement will be viewed and a legal opinion will be taken before initiating any further action in the matter, the officer added. Controversy over Congress leader's remarks Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Sajjan Singh Verma's remarks come on a day when a similar statement by another party leader Salman Khurshid sparked controversy. Khurshid, a former Union minister, said on Tuesday that what is happening in neighbouring Bangladesh This can happen in India too. Speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's book Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims, Khurshid said: “Everything may seem normal in Kashmir. Everything may seem normal here. We may be celebrating victory, though of course some people think that maybe this victory or this success of 2024 was only marginal, maybe there is a lot more to be done.” “The fact remains that beneath the surface there is something,” he said. “What is happening in Bangladesh can happen here… the spread of the virus in our country is preventing things from exploding the way they exploded in Bangladesh,” he added. BJP leaders criticised the Congress party and Khurshid for his remarks, calling him an anarchist leader.

