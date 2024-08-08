Erdogan calls on Pope to oppose immoral Olympic demonstrations

Letter from Rome

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan called Pope Francis to urge him to collectively condemn what he called the ridicule of moral and religious values ​​at the opening ceremony of the Olympics. News of the call was posted on August 1 on the official account of the president's office on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the statement, President Erdoan stressed during the call that the immoral demonstrations carried out during part of the opening of the Paris Olympics have provoked outrage and reactions. President Erdoan apparently argued that religious and moral values ​​have been ridiculed and the honor of humanity has been trampled under the guise of freedom of expression and tolerance.

The questioning of religious values ​​and the dissemination of perverse propaganda during the Olympic Games, which are actually aimed at uniting humanity, serve as a wake-up call against the moral decadence towards which the world is drifting, the statement said. During the call, President Erdoğan also condemned the Israeli military offensive in Gaza, calling it a genocide that is causing a major humanitarian crisis.

He also accused Israel of carrying out massacres under the diplomatic, economic and military umbrella provided to it by some countries. The recent assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and the attacks on Lebanon, according to the statement, were also mentioned by President Erdoan, who said that what he considered as evidence that Israel poses a threat to the entire region as well as to the entire world and humanity.

He affirmed that the alliance of humanity must act before it is too late for Muslims and Christians, especially those living in Palestine, to find peace. President Erdoan, according to the statement, expressed his belief that it would be useful for Pope Francis to hold talks with countries that support Israel with the aim of ending the attacks and achieving lasting peace before the political, security and social structure of the region and the world suffers permanent damage. According to the statement, Pope Francis for his part thanked President Erdoan for his efforts for peace and for his sensitivity against the desecration of religious values.

The call between President Erdoğan and Pope Francis came after the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26 sparked backlash for featuring a drag parody of the Last Supper and a scantily clad man in blue, apparently representing the Greek god Dionysus, singing while appearing to be naked while performing.

After a broad backlash from prominent Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders, representatives of the International Olympic Committee apologized for the performance, saying: “There was clearly never any intention to disrespect any religious group.”

They insisted that the performance was a reference to artistic representations of the Feast of Dionysus, however, the drag artists themselves have stated in media interviews and on social media that it was actually a reference to the Last Supper.

A new controversy erupted at the Olympics on Thursday after Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrew from a fight against Algerian Imane Khelif, who was disqualified from the 2023 women's world championships for failing gender eligibility tests, in the women's boxing competition just 46 seconds into the bout.

Khelif is not transgender, but is said to have higher than usual testosterone levels and to have male XY chromosomes. Ms Carini, who was punched twice in the face by Khelif before opting to withdraw, said she had never been hit as hard as she was at that moment and was struggling to breathe after being hit twice in the nose.



She was later consoled by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who told her on her Instagram page: “I know you will not give up, Angela, and I know that one day you will earn what you deserve through effort and sweat. In a competition that is finally equal.” The Vatican has not confirmed the nature or content of the phone call between Erdoan and Pope Francis.

In a statement released on July 27, the French bishops deplored the scenes that took place during the opening of the Olympic Games. While the ceremony was a wonderful spectacle of beauty and joy, rich in emotion and universally acclaimed, it unfortunately included scenes of mockery and derision of Christianity, which we deeply regret. The Olympic celebration, they stressed, goes far beyond the ideological biases of a few artists.

