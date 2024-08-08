Politics
Erdogan calls on Pope to oppose immoral Olympic demonstrations
Letter from Rome
Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan called Pope Francis to urge him to collectively condemn what he called the ridicule of moral and religious values at the opening ceremony of the Olympics. News of the call was posted on August 1 on the official account of the president's office on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to the statement, President Erdoan stressed during the call that the immoral demonstrations carried out during part of the opening of the Paris Olympics have provoked outrage and reactions. President Erdoan apparently argued that religious and moral values have been ridiculed and the honor of humanity has been trampled under the guise of freedom of expression and tolerance.
Division
The questioning of religious values and the dissemination of perverse propaganda during the Olympic Games, which are actually aimed at uniting humanity, serve as a wake-up call against the moral decadence towards which the world is drifting, the statement said. During the call, President Erdoğan also condemned the Israeli military offensive in Gaza, calling it a genocide that is causing a major humanitarian crisis.
He also accused Israel of carrying out massacres under the diplomatic, economic and military umbrella provided to it by some countries. The recent assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and the attacks on Lebanon, according to the statement, were also mentioned by President Erdoan, who said that what he considered as evidence that Israel poses a threat to the entire region as well as to the entire world and humanity.
He affirmed that the alliance of humanity must act before it is too late for Muslims and Christians, especially those living in Palestine, to find peace. President Erdoan, according to the statement, expressed his belief that it would be useful for Pope Francis to hold talks with countries that support Israel with the aim of ending the attacks and achieving lasting peace before the political, security and social structure of the region and the world suffers permanent damage. According to the statement, Pope Francis for his part thanked President Erdoan for his efforts for peace and for his sensitivity against the desecration of religious values.
The call between President Erdoğan and Pope Francis came after the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26 sparked backlash for featuring a drag parody of the Last Supper and a scantily clad man in blue, apparently representing the Greek god Dionysus, singing while appearing to be naked while performing.
They insisted that the performance referred to artistic representations of the Festival of Dionysus.
After a broad backlash from prominent Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders, representatives of the International Olympic Committee apologized for the performance, saying: “There was clearly never any intention to disrespect any religious group.”
They insisted that the performance was a reference to artistic representations of the Feast of Dionysus, however, the drag artists themselves have stated in media interviews and on social media that it was actually a reference to the Last Supper.
Controversial
A new controversy erupted at the Olympics on Thursday after Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrew from a fight against Algerian Imane Khelif, who was disqualified from the 2023 women's world championships for failing gender eligibility tests, in the women's boxing competition just 46 seconds into the bout.
Khelif is not transgender, but is said to have higher than usual testosterone levels and to have male XY chromosomes. Ms Carini, who was punched twice in the face by Khelif before opting to withdraw, said she had never been hit as hard as she was at that moment and was struggling to breathe after being hit twice in the nose.
The Olympic celebration, they said, goes far beyond the ideological prejudices of a few artists, the bishops stressed.
She was later consoled by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who told her on her Instagram page: “I know you will not give up, Angela, and I know that one day you will earn what you deserve through effort and sweat. In a competition that is finally equal.” The Vatican has not confirmed the nature or content of the phone call between Erdoan and Pope Francis.
In a statement released on July 27, the French bishops deplored the scenes that took place during the opening of the Olympic Games. While the ceremony was a wonderful spectacle of beauty and joy, rich in emotion and universally acclaimed, it unfortunately included scenes of mockery and derision of Christianity, which we deeply regret. The Olympic celebration, they stressed, goes far beyond the ideological biases of a few artists.
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishcatholic.com/turkeys-erdogan-calls-pope-urges-joint-opposition-to-olympic-immoral-displays/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan calls on Pope to oppose immoral Olympic demonstrations
- Paper Page – Reaching Human Level Competitive Robot Table Tennis
- Evidence of Legionella found in three cooling towers in London, Ontario – London
- Japan Earthquake: 7.1 magnitude quake hits southern Japan; tsunami warning issued
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President receives credentials from 10 ambassadors from friendly countries. President receives credentials from 10 ambassadors from friendly countries.
- Know when and where to live stream and broadcast IND vs ESP
- 'Narendra Modi's house will be occupied': Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Verma | Latest News India
- Reform UK chairman was Tory until last week | Reform UK
- Tennis world descends on Montreal for National Bank Open – Montreal
- Faced with budget cuts, Chinese tax collectors target businesses
- South Korea to invest in Nusantara submarine toll road – Economy
- How Alabama Football Went Through Its First Training Camp Practice In Full Protection