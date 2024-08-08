One day people will storm PM Modi's house like Bangladesh, says Congress leader





In controversial comments, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Sajjan Singh Verma said that like riot-ravaged Bangladesh, Indians would one day storm the prime minister's official residence and occupy it, prompting the BJP's youth wing to demand registration of a case against him. Addressing a Congress rally in Indore on Tuesday, Verma said TV news channels were reporting that the Bangladeshi people had entered the prime minister's official residence during the civil unrest in the neighbouring country due to the wrong policies of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government. “Remember Narendra Modi, one day people will enter the Prime Minister's residence because of your wrong policies and occupy it (PM's house). It happened recently in Sri Lanka (in 2022) where people entered the Prime Minister's (President's) house, then in Bangladesh and now it is India's turn,” the former state minister said. He was addressing Congress workers during a protest against alleged scams in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). Angered by Verma's comments, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Indore city president Saugat Mishra along with activists of the saffron outfit on Wednesday submitted a representation to the MG Road police station officials demanding registration of a case against the Congress veteran. Speaking to reporters, Mishra said BYJM officials had filed a complaint against Verma for using “anti-national” language and hurting the sentiments of 140 crore Indians. Verma compared the situation in Bangladesh, which has witnessed large-scale violence and vandalism in recent days, with that in India and made an “anti-national” statement, he said. Congress leaders are trying to stay in the media headlines by making such comments, the BYJM leader alleged. Additional DCP (Zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra said the BJYM had filed a complaint against Verma over his speech at a protest on Tuesday. The complaint will be investigated, he said. Video footage of the statement will be screened and legal advice will be taken before taking further action in the matter, Mishra said. Published on : August 7, 2024

