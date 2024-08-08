The UK's dismal history of subjugating the peoples of the South has created a deeply racist country. The criminal ruling class exploits, but white racism blames desperate newcomers.

The UK has recently experienced a wave of riots and the blame is being placed on people who are being labelled as far-right. The people who have clashed with police, looted, burned mosques and physically attacked people of African descent are politically far-right, but they should be labelled racist. This racism has been accepted and amplified by the British political class and the media. It is this racism that has created a sense of discontent among so many white people in this country. British politics has long been driven by white supremacist thinking, and today’s rioters should not be excused by a euphemism that does not fully explain their actions.

It is true that the sun never set on the British Empire. Sixty-five different countries celebrate the days of independence of this hegemon, from Jamaica to India to Malaysia to Ghana, millions of people lived under British imperial rule. Their freedom was hard won, as in Kenya where thousands were incarcerated in prison camps or killed during the struggle for independence in the 1950s. Crimes of torture and murder were committed covered when documents relating to Kenya, Guyana and other countries were moved or destroyed.

Britain's history of invading most of the world needs to be recalled whenever its white population complains about immigration, as it is doing now, committing mob attacks on black and coloured people and violence against asylum seekers.

After centuries of success, the United Kingdom is now nothing more than an empty shell, no longer a financial or military power. It has nuclear weapons, given to it by the United States, and a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, also granted by the United States. This vassal state is now offering its help to invade Iraq, destroy Libya or serve as a headquarters for propaganda and covert operations in the war against Syria. More recently, the then British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, played a leading role in the war against Syria. sabotage the peace talks This could have ended the proxy war in Ukraine shortly after it began in 2022. The state exists as the foot soldier of the United States and, like the United States, is controlled by a predatory capitalist ruling class.

The has-been empire has been reduced to a deindustrialized state with years of austerity policies that have pushed people to be so food insecurity that their children are shorter than those in other countries. Of course, white supremacy can always be offered as a palliative, which is why murder of three children by the teenage son of Rwandan immigrants has sparked so much anger and racial hatred.

The murders were immediately and falsely blamed The case was brought against a misnamed man who was actually in police custody in Ireland. The killer was a recently arrived asylum seeker, which was patently false. This misinformation should not have come as a surprise. Just as in the US, white Britons are obsessed with the arrival of people from the South. It is ironic that the accused killer is of Rwandan origin. Boris Johnson concocted a plot to send Asylum seekers in Rwanda But legal challenges ended the project and the Rwandan government announced it would retain the $310 million They have already received the following response: “Let's be clear, the repayment of the money was never part of the agreement.” This remark is just cake for a country whose leaders have nothing to offer except war and poverty, and whose fanciful plan has resulted in it being swindled by an autocratic government that no asylum seeker would choose as their homeland.

As white Britain frets about the arrival of people of colour on its doorstep, some 242,000 Ukrainians Since 2022, 100,000 people have arrived in the UK, a huge number for one country in such a short space of time. No one has suggested sending them to Rwanda or threatened to kill them simply because they are white. The lack of anger towards Ukrainians is proof that the anti-immigrant mania is racist in nature. A country that is no longer white refuses to let go of its past, which allowed white Britons to travel to all corners of the world to exploit millions of others who are then vilified if they choose to immigrate.

Furthermore, the US, UK and their NATO allies have caused waves of population displacement through imperialist policies. 38 million people In Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and Somalia, people have been displaced by the so-called wars on terror. The policies that force people from their homes are rarely scrutinized, and lies and hypocrisy fuel racial animosity.

There should be no war except a class war. The people taking to the streets should direct their anger at the rich who control British politics. But even the self-styled left-wing Labour Party, which is back in power, is giving lip service instead of working on behalf of the people. The new Prime Minister Keir Starmer was acceptable to the leadership because he purged the left from his party. Having won the favour of those at the top who are responsible for poverty and austerity, he now refuses to name the beast he helped create.

The people of the South who are currently residing in the UK are realising that they are still not safe. They have moved from developing countries to a supposedly advanced country that has been destroyed by its leaders through greed, lies and blatant racism. They need to figure out how best to protect themselves, and the rest of the world should call the rioters what they are, a white supremacist mob.