China emerges as a 'buy' as US, Japanese markets collapse

As global investors dump U.S. and Japanese stocks, hard-hit Chinese markets suddenly look more attractive.

The debate over whether China is uninvestable has been plaguing Xi Jinping's government since late 2020. That was when Xi Jinping's Communist Party was cracking down on tech platforms, starting with Jack Mas' Alibaba Group.

It didn’t help that Xi Jinping’s draconian lockdowns to combat Covid-19 sent China’s growth into the red. Nor did Xi Jinping’s party’s delay in providing new stimulus to Asia’s largest economy when it arguably needed it most.

China now has a unique opportunity to shine as a bastion of stability as the U.S. and Japanese economies face mounting challenges.

U.S. job growth is slowing, spooking international investors who had grown accustomed to the economy creating more than 200,000 new jobs a month. The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, is slow to cut interest rates as inflation remains stubbornly close to 3 percent.

The drama is compounded by the extreme political polarization that reigns at a time when Americans are preparing to elect a new president on November 5. And this, in a context where the American national debt exceeds 35 trillion dollars.

In Tokyo, markets are in shock after the Bank of Japan raised rates on July 31. On Monday, the Nikkei index posted its biggest drop since Black Monday in 1987. Although stock prices have since stabilized, fears of another BoJ rate hike have put international investors on edge.

One major concern is the explosion of the yen carry trade. Since 1999, when the BoJ first cut rates to zero, investors around the world have been borrowing cheaply in yen and using those funds to bet on higher-yielding assets around the world.

This explains why sudden moves in the yen can roil asset markets in New York, London, Dubai, Seoul and Shanghai. And raise questions about the explosion of hedge funds around the world.

All this offers China a chance to stand out from the crowd. It is true that China could offer the calm that international investors seek. Especially as events from Washington to Tokyo sound alarm bells.

But that requires Xi Jinping's team to step up efforts to revive the narrative that China is moving upmarket as an investment destination.

Ten years ago, Xi Jinping pledged to let market forces play a decisive role in economic and financial policy decisions. A few years later, in 2015, a sudden drop in stock prices slowed the reform process.

At the time, China had turned a blind eye. Beijing had pumped waves of government funding into markets, suspended trading for thousands of companies, scrapped all initial public offerings, and allowed mainland Chinese to pledge their homes as collateral for margin loans. It had even launched high-profile marketing campaigns to encourage stock buying as a sign of patriotism.

This tendency to treat symptoms rather than reform has been repeated repeatedly during Xi Jinping's term. All of which explains why mobilizing the state-industrial complex to save the day could, once again, backfire.

This episode, and others since, illustrate why gains in Chinese stocks have too often not been accompanied by measures to defend the private sector, increase transparency or strengthen corporate governance.

In recent years, investor disappointment has driven capital out of China. Between late 2021 and early 2024, a $7 trillion rout in mainland stocks rocked global markets. Although Chinese stocks have since stabilized somewhat, the Shanghai-Shenzhen CSI 300 index is still down 13.5% this year.

The question now, with price-to-earnings ratios at 13 versus 22 for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and 23 for Japan's Nikkei Stock Average, is whether China is a worthwhile investment.

Chinese assets are expected to become a better choice for global funds amid this wave of global market turmoil triggered by expectations of a U.S. recession, said Zhang Qiyao, an analyst at Industrial Securities, noting that the market is benefiting from low valuations and improving fundamentals.

Shanghai Securities analysts said in a note that they believe a deep correction in the Japanese market will have limited impact on China A-shares. Funds are likely to return to A-shares. We believe increased uncertainty in the overseas market and heightened expectations of a recent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve could prompt funds to seek safe havens.

There are many risks to consider. One is the explosion of the yen carry trade. The Nikkei’s rebound this week, a day after the market crashed, was a relief to investors around the world.

But the fact that investors are worried about contagion effects is not a good sign in this context. The yen is also not continuing its upward trajectory after a sharp rise that is already destabilizing global markets.

It is also worth noting that Tokyo officials are preparing for the worst. Early next week, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will be questioned by a parliamentary committee. Lawmakers are clearly spooked by the market panic over a rather mild rate hike on July 31.

Part of the paranoia is linked to memories of what happened in 2006 and 2007, the last time the BoJ tried to raise interest rates from zero. Back then, the central bank managed to raise rates to 0.5%.

The recession that followed still haunts Tokyo. In 2008, the Bank of Japan cut rates to zero and resumed quantitative easing. Lawmakers want to know if Japan will experience a repeat of that episode.

Ueda obviously can’t say. No one can. No G7 country has ever kept rates at or near zero for 25 years. Nor has it conducted a 23-year experiment in quantitative easing, an experiment that is now backfiring on Asia’s second-largest economy.

The uncertainty factor here is quite significant. It stems from the yen’s role as a key funding currency. Over the past quarter century, the most crowded trade has been borrowing cheaply in yen and redeploying those funds into higher-yielding assets around the world.

This yen carry trade explains why sharp yen gains tend to blow the bottom out of asset markets from New York to Seoul. The yen’s 13% rise since its July low has sidelined global markets.

“There are concerns now about similar dynamics in the Chinese currency. The next unwinding of the carry trade could be the yuan,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

The yuan rose against the dollar on Monday, as did the yen, a move that could strengthen China's safe haven argument as markets from New York to Tokyo erupt.

To win the trust of international investors, Beijing must redouble its efforts to improve China's financial markets. That is key to increasing the yuan's appeal as a key currency in trade and finance.

If they were serious about de-dollarizing Chinese trade, preferably by converting at least some of it into renminbi over time, Chinese leaders would need to ensure two things, says Louis Gave, an analyst at Gavekal Research.

The renminbi must remain a stable and not too volatile currency. Given the size of China's export industry, monetary stability has always been a policy priority, but the drive to internationalize the renminbi has made it even more important.

Gave points out that it is also important that Chinese government bonds (CGBs) start generating higher yields than U.S. Treasuries. If China wants to convince central banks in Thailand, Indonesia, South Africa or South Korea to shift some of their reserves from U.S. Treasuries to CGBs, the reserve managers at those central banks will need to be rewarded for their courageous decisions to move away from the U.S. dollar, Gave said.

Indeed, he adds, in the years since, CGB yields have crushed those of government bonds in the United States, Germany and Japan – the world’s other major bond markets. China’s outperformance is almost as striking as the capital destruction suffered by holders of Japanese and German bonds. Over the past decade, China has been the only major bond market where US dollar investors have been able to outperform US inflation.

Over the past five years, Gave notes, none of the major government bond markets have kept up with U.S. inflation, but even then, CGBs have outperformed the others. And over the past three years, CGBs are the only bonds that have generated positive nominal returns, although not enough to keep up with U.S. inflation.

Reforms have been uneven, however. Reports late last month that Beijing is increasing the opacity surrounding capital flows, limiting daily data on the amount of international capital flowing in and out of China, are a step in the wrong direction.

The signals came the same week that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) pledged to improve market operations, strengthen overall research capabilities, deepen response mechanisms to manage market risks and improve trading regulation.

The extreme volatility in markets from New York to Tokyo could, however, restore China's appeal as a reliable investment destination. Xi Jinping's team simply needs to accelerate the reform process.

Follow William Pesek on X at @WilliamPesek