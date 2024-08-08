Jokowi to discuss transition to new government at first cabinet meeting in Nusantara – Politics





Resident Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is expected to hold the first full cabinet meeting in the capital Nusantara (IKN) next week to discuss the transition to his successor’s government, despite uncertainty over whether President-elect Prabowo Subianto will proceed with the new capital project. Next week's meeting will be the first assembly of all ministers to be held at the new Garuda Palace in the future capital after Jokowi postponed a meeting during his visit last week. State Secretary Pratikno said Tuesday that the meeting would focus on several issues, including an assessment of the Jokowi administration's work in its final year and the transition to the incoming Prabowo administration. Currently, Defense Minister President-elect Prabowo is expected to attend the meeting. “Discussions in plenary are often of a more general nature, such as planning for next year and evaluations for this year,” Pratikno said.[I’d say the meeting in Nusantara will also discuss] the transition to President-elect Prabowo, especially since it is the last [part of] “President Jokowi's administration.” Jokowi had planned to hold the meeting in Nusantara during his visit early last week, when he spent several nights at Garuda Palace, a move observers saw as an attempt to allay concerns about its slow development. The cabinet meeting was originally scheduled for last Thursday, according to one minister. But many other ministers were on business trips abroad at the time. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times a week, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. to subscribe to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more Newsletter The president told reporters he was waiting for all ministers to be available before holding the first cabinet meeting in Nusantara, while citing the readiness of furniture, electricity and water as the reason for postponing the meeting. Jokowi returned to Jakarta last Tuesday after spending only two nights in the new capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/indonesia/2024/08/07/jokowi-to-discuss-transition-to-new-government-in-first-cabinet-meeting-in-nusantara.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos