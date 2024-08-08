PM Modi mourns demise of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | Indiablooms





New Delhi/IBNS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness on Thursday.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “I am saddened by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Chief Minister of West Bengal. He was a political stalwart who served the state with commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.” I am saddened by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Chief Minister of West Bengal. He was a political stalwart who served the state with commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024 Bhattacharjee reportedly died at his residence in south Kolkata at 8:20 am. He is survived by his wife Meera Bhattacharjee and son Suchetan. The former chief minister, who was suffering from pancreatic-related health issues, was admitted to hospital in July 2023 with a lower respiratory tract infection and type II respiratory failure. The CPI-M stalwart remained chief minister from 2000 to 2011. Brief overview of his political career Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was known for his unconventional stance towards politics and economics, in contrast to the ideas of the left. During his tenure, Bhattacharjee has been proactive in attracting investment while maintaining West Bengal's agricultural base, which lacked industries during decades of left rule marred by militant trade unionism. However, his attempt to attract investment faced strong resistance from the local population and then from opposition parties after Tata decided to build an automobile plant in Singur. Singur witnessed protests led by the then opposition leader and now chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress. Besides Singur, Bhattacharjee's plan to build a chemical centre in Nandigram also faced hurdles in 2007. After police firing killed 14 protesters, the CPI-M government was massively criticised from all quarters. Bhattacharjee's government, under pressure from critics, finally collapsed in the 2011 assembly elections, with Mamata Banerjee's TMC ending the Left's 34-year rule.

