Rioters in Britain: Labour government bets on toughness

The current troubles should end in the usual way in Britain: with the use of the police, fast-track courts and harsh prison sentences. It would also be common for there to be no political follow-up to the causes – that would be a mistake.

Police regroup to tackle violence in English cities. Christopher Furlong/Getty

Britain has been rocked for a week by street unrest and violence in many cities. The government, politicians on summer vacation and the police have been taken by surprise by the sudden outbreak of violence. But the government is now determined and ready to launch a counterattack that will end the unrest. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday night, after attending a meeting of the government's crisis team, that 6,000 police officers equipped with riot gear were ready to quickly quell any incipient riots.

Government's harsh rhetoric

Anyone taking part in the riots will be brought to justice and punished severely, Starmer said. While only 100 arrests had been reported over the weekend despite violent outbreaks, that number had risen to more than 400 by Wednesday. That suggests better police organisation and a successful search for suspects through analysis of CCTV footage. On Tuesday, the first rioter was convicted and named in a criminal court. The 18-year-old from Bolton, in northern England, was sentenced to two months in prison after damaging two police cars. On Wednesday, several courts handed down new prison sentences of between two and three years to men convicted of taking part in the disturbances, violence against people or attempted arson.

The heightened threat had already had its effect on Wednesday. There were far fewer violent rioters on the streets of England. At the same time, they were pushed back by peaceful counter-protests gathering thousands of participants in different cities.

The Labour government, which came into office just a month ago, is using the full force of the law, as Starmer has said. It is trying to deter rioters. In doing so, it is following the will of the population as a whole: chaos and violence on the streets of Britain will not be tolerated, regardless of motivations and political background. Anyone who breaks these rules will be severely punished and imprisoned. This is reflected in the broad support the government receives from the opposition and the media.

The unrest is a first test for new Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Betty Laura Zapata / EPA / Keystone

A broad political consensus

There is virtually no opposition from the Conservatives, only criticism that the police are not acting faster and harder. Even the national Conservative tabloid Daily Mail, which likes to appear biting and close to the people, fully supports the Labour prime minister’s security approach. It portrays the rioters simply as far-right bad guys. It hardly addresses their anti-foreigner and Islamophobic claims, although the paper is generally not shy about criticising immigration, asylum and Islamism.

Nor is there any apparent willingness on the part of the government to engage in a debate about the political causes of the riots. Starmer only talks about the criminals who need to be punished, without addressing the political demands. He is following the usual pattern of British governments in dealing with riots.

The last major disturbances in the country broke out in London in the summer of 2011. The trigger was protests against excessive police violence against black people in a structurally weak area of ​​East London. The context of the protests reflected real political problems: uneven police deployment, relative poverty and the difficulty of young working-class people entering the labour market after the financial crisis. But the Conservative Prime Minister at the time, David Cameron, spoke only of crime and anti-social behaviour, which had to be severely punished. He also had politicians and the public united behind him.

Severe measures against rioters

This year's riots are expected to end in a similar way to those of 2011. At that time, anarchy reigned on the streets of London for several nights, which quickly spread to other neighborhoods and other cities. The police were overwhelmed. An estimated 15,000 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, took part in the riots. According to a government report, more than 2,500 shops were looted, more than 200 families had to be relocated because their homes burned down or became uninhabitable, and five people lost their lives as a result of the unrest.

It was only when the government assembled 9,000 police officers from across the country and virtually occupied East London that the state’s monopoly on violence was reestablished. The police were backed by the judiciary, which convicted perpetrators in night-time hearings. More than 2,100 people were subsequently convicted. The average sentence was 17 months in prison; this was more than four times higher than similar crimes in previous years. Most of the convictions were for burglaries and thefts – the motive of looting played a large part in the violence of the time. Nearly 90 percent of the rioters brought to court were under 25. As well as being men, most of them came from poorer neighbourhoods and social classes.

Very little is known about this year's rioters in cities mainly in the north of England. In addition to political agitators against immigrants and Muslims, there will probably also be a large proportion of partisans this time, dissatisfied and bored young people who do not feel represented by politics and who have long since let it run its course. Many people simply cannot resist the temptation of the moment. You would be well advised to study the history of the London riots of 2011 and stay at home.

Politics ignores problems

When the riots ended in 2011, policy focused on rebuilding the devastated high streets of London’s Tottenham district and elsewhere. The traditional English spirit of neighbourly help, which had been demonstrated in the clean-up after the devastation, was celebrated. Home Secretary Theresa May promised that police would now exercise greater restraint when stopping black people to avoid any perception of discrimination. Analyses of poverty and social neglect soon faded.

There is a great danger that this pattern will be repeated again this time. That would be a mistake. The current unrest has a clear political connection. There is great resentment at the extremely high levels of immigration in recent decades, particularly in the structurally weak areas of the north of England. It already contributed to the success of the Brexit referendum in 2016, which was opposed by the political establishment. Since then, the pressure on immigration, deliberately encouraged by the government, has continued to increase significantly. In these structurally weak areas, the widespread feeling of neglect and oblivion is compounded by London’s distant national politics. It would obviously be wrong to attribute the riots solely to a few far-right and racist agitators.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson noticed this sentiment and turned it into a major election victory in 2019. But he also failed to take the people and their problems in the north seriously and to deliver on his grandiose promises. The punishment was a catastrophic election defeat for the Conservatives in early July. One of the biggest challenges for the new Labour government will be to set out different priorities that will actually resonate with citizens.