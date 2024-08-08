Imran Khan says he threw up after shooting sexual assault scene with Minissha Lamba in Kidnap: 'It was very disturbing' | Bollywood





August 8, 2024 at 2:10 PM IST

Imran Khan recently revealed an awkward violence scene in Kidnap starring Minissha Lamba. The actor admitted that he found the scene unnecessary.

Imran Khan never shies away from expressing his opinions on cinema and society. The actor, who went from his romantic image in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na to a grey character in Kidnap, recalled an incident that happened during the shooting of the film. In an interview with YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Imran spoke about how he felt uncomfortable while shooting a sexual violence scene with Minissha Lamba in Kidnap. (Also Read: Imran Khan Breaks Silence On His Statement That Was Wrongly Interpreted As A Criticism Of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'I Would Never Do It')

Imran Khan on filming an awkward scene in Kidnap with Minissha Lamba

Imran said of the scene: “There's a part of Kidnap that I found very uncomfortable. There's this romantic song, quote, called Mausam, and the scene after that is a sexual violence scene, where this character drags her back into the den, and it looks like for a moment that he's going to sexually assault her. In fact, that's how it starts, and then he stops and pulls away. I don't think that scene was necessary, and frankly, I found it very, very difficult to shoot.”

Imran Khan says he was disturbed after the scene

He also pointed out that I had spent the day shooting this sequence, and I went home that night, and I was very, very, very upset. I couldn't sleep, I threw up. I couldn't get it out of my head. The next morning, I went to see Minissha, and she had these dark purple bruises all over her arm where I had grabbed her. And I was like, “Oh my God, what have I done?” So I sat down with her and told her I needed to talk to her about it because I was uncomfortable with how it all went down. She was super relaxed about it. She reassured me, but I never really felt comfortable with it.

Imran made his acting debut with Jaane TuYa Jaane Na in 2008 and was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti.

