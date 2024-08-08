Golden Visa to boost investment in Labuan Bajo, says minister





Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggar (ANTARA) – Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno hopes that the Golden Visa policy launched by President Joko Widodo will increase investment in the tourism and creative economy sectors in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). “Some have also asked us for the Labuan Bajo Secondary Residence Visa. These are foreign tourists who plan to stay in Labuan Bajo for a longer period of time. The concept is a five- to ten-year residence permit with several requirements. The golden visa can help attract more investment to Labuan Bajo,” he said on Wednesday (Aug 7). The minister is also optimistic that investments in Labuan Bajo would later open up business opportunities and create jobs for the local community. His camp encourages investments that arise from this policy to be beneficial for the development of the economic ecosystem, digitalization or several aspects of the growth of the green economy. “To date, there are almost 500 people interested. Based on the experience of countries that have already offered golden visas, the impact on investment is very significant,” Uno said. The minister revealed that several parties have applied for golden visas for several regions in Indonesia, including Labuan Bajo. Related News: With Golden Visa, Indonesia targets profitable travelers and investors His team would also assist investors interested in investing in Labuan Bajo with the Golden Visa policy. Earlier, President Widodo, in his speech at the launch of the Golden Visa at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta, said the government launched the Golden Visa service to provide more convenience to foreign nationals who want to invest and work in Indonesia. “It is expected that more quality tourists will be attracted to the investment during their stay in Indonesia,” he noted. The President also stressed that the Golden Visa is granted only to quality tourists. The government will closely monitor the contributions of these foreigners to the country. “We cannot allow people to pass who endanger the security of the state or people who do not bring national interests,” he added. Related News: Golden Visa program should be offered selectively to foreigners, government says

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/amp/news/321639/golden-visa-expected-to-increase-investment-in-labuan-bajo-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos