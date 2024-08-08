PM Modi to visit Wayanad: Narendra Modi will visit landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala on August 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

Officials said Mr Modi would visit a relief camp, a hospital and the Bailey bridge, which the Army has built in the disaster area for relief and rescue operations. Mr Modi would also conduct an aerial survey of the disaster area. He would arrive at Kannur airport by a special flight and fly in an IAF helicopter to Wayanad.

Mr Modi met the survivors and the injured before leaving for New Delhi at 4pm the same day.

The Kerala Cabinet subcommittee overseeing the Wayanad disaster response and the district administration are said to welcome Mr Modi.

On Thursday, August 8, an advance team of the Special Protection Group (SPG) reached Wayanad and scouted for a safe landing zone for Mr Modi's helicopter. The Kerala Police worked closely with the SPG to streamline the Prime Minister's visit.

Essential for Kerala

Mr Modi's visit is crucial for the rehabilitation of the people devastated by the landslides. The ruling party and the opposition had demanded the central government to declare the July 30 landfall that levelled the towns of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Attamala as a national disaster.

Such a declaration would potentially open the door to the inflow of huge central funds into Kerala. Opposition leader VD Satheesan had demanded that the scale of the disaster warrant at least an L3 categorisation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the scale of the disaster was unparalleled in the country in recent times. He hoped that the central government would declare the Wayanad landslide as a natural disaster.

BJP state leaders remain evasive

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Kerala have not given any response. Union Minister of State for Tourism and BJP MP from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency Suresh Gopi said the Centre was assessing the legality of Kerala's demand. He said the Centre had to consider various parameters before committing to such a statement. Mr Gopi also said the Centre had sought a report from the state.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian said he visited the disaster-hit area and interacted with the district administration and the Cabinet sub-committee before submitting a report to Mr Modi.

A tense political climate

Mr Modi's visit also comes amid what is likely to be a tense political climate.

On the one hand, Union Minister for Forests, Environment and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav's accusation that the Kerala government had prepared the ground for the July 30 disaster by encouraging illegal habitation and mining in the forest locality had become a sore point between the Centre and the state ahead of Mr Modi's visit.

Earlier, the Centre had pinned the blame for the disaster on the Kerala government, saying the provincial administration had ignored weather warnings of heavy rains that could trigger landslides in Wayanad in the days leading up to July 30.

Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that the Kerala government should have taken a leaf out of the book by arriving nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) a week before the disaster struck Wayanad on July 30.

Pinarayi Vijayan Counters

The damning statements by Mr Shah and Mr Yadav drew a sharp reaction from Mr Vijayan. He said the Centre's weather warnings were far from accurate. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted normal rainfall for Wayanad in the days leading up to the disaster.

Mr Vijayan said the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) saw no reason to sound alarm about flood or landslide, respectively.

In view of the strengthening monsoon, Mr Vijayan said the state government had requisitioned the services of the NDRF.

He strongly urged the Centre to modernize weather forecasting models and methods so that the provincial government can take preventive measures to mitigate loss of life and property.

Chief Minister criticises Yadav

Mr Vijayan hit back at Mr Yadav, accusing the Union minister of denigrating the affected people, including the dead and missing, by calling them illegal occupants.

He pointed out that the nearest granite quarry was about 10.5 km from the disaster area. Moreover, the razed villages were not in a risk zone. The source of the massive landslide was 6.5 km from the devastated villages.

Unusually heavy rainfall caused the distant hill to collapse and wash away villages into the nearby Iruvanipuzha River.

Son of the earth

Mr Vijayan called the landslide victims “sons of the country” who had braved great odds to forge a life in a harsh and remote environment.

He said Mr Yadav had no idea about the tradition, culture and sacrifices of farmers and plantation workers of Kerala, which is over 100 years old. Mr Vijayan said Mr Yadav had denigrated a people reeling from the catastrophic landslide.

The INDIA bloc also moved a breach of privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against Mr Shah and Mr Yadav.