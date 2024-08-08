Imran Khan says he could never share his mental health issues with his uncle. Aamir Khan called him a very busy man





Actor Imran Khan spoke about his relationship with his uncle, Aamir Khan, and whether he felt comfortable reaching out to him during difficult times. He praised Aamir's ability to work tirelessly and shared the lessons he learned from him while growing up. He also referred to Aamir as a very busy man, which meant he couldn't share his struggles with him.

Imran spoke about his uncle Aamir on YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa and how he never really shared his mental health struggles with him as he was often busy. Imran said, “Because of the closeness and respect that I have for Aamir, he is a very busy man. So, we rarely met, he was immersed in three films. So, the conversations didn’t really get a chance to go all the way. That’s life. It was ultimately my mother who was able to help me.” Imran and Aamir Khan together at an event. (Photo credit: AFP)

Imran described Aamir as “an important father figure”. He said: “I grew up in a house with Aamir, my other uncle Mansoor, both of whom were very influential figures. As a young man, I learnt a lot about masculinity and I certainly took a lot of lessons from both of them.”

He also spoke about Aamir's tenacity, saying, “Aamir has a great sense of conviction and fearlessness. When he believes something is true, nothing will make him back down. He is fearless, in that sense. He has a great sense of conviction, which I have always admired and appreciated, and I have always tried to emulate that.” Imran and Aamir Khan pose together. (Credit: AFP)

On the professional front, Imran Khan is known for acting in films like 'Delhi Belly', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'. His last role was in 2015's 'Katti Batti'.

