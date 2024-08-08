Reform boosts foreign businesses





Investment confidence rises as China emphasizes high-level opening-up

Drawn to efforts to ensure cross-border investments are profitable and safe amid global uncertainty, Agustin Pedroni, an Argentinian who is chairman of Bridgestone (China) Investment, has been busy in recent months traveling across China to meet with clients and business partners.

The Japanese tire maker plans to invest 562 million yuan ($78 million) in China over the next three years, focusing on building production bases and increasing output of high-performance automotive tires.

Bridgestone's decision to increase its investment in China reflects the country's consumption modernization and the Chinese government's continued efforts to promote high-level opening-up and improve the efficiency of a unified national market, experts and officials said.

At the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which concluded last month, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, stressed the crucial role of reform and opening-up in different periods of China's development. He said that in the new era, the nation must always rely on reform and opening-up to create new prospects for China's modernization.

“Economic structural reform will remain our priority to further deepen overall reform,” Xi said. “The main tasks in this regard include improving systems and mechanisms for high-quality development, fostering new growth drivers and assets, maintaining and fulfilling commitments to the public and private sectors, building a unified national market, and perfecting systems supporting the market economy.”

Pedroni, highlighting the rapid growth of China's technology-intensive green industries, lucrative market potential and high level of openness to international engagement, said these factors will continue to boost confidence among multinational companies.

As the plenum mapped out China's long-term roadmap, Li Yongjie, deputy international trade representative of the Ministry of Commerce, said building a high-standard open economy is a key aspect of the reform-themed resolution adopted at the third plenary session.

Zhu Bing, director of the ministry's foreign investment administration department, said the government will ensure that foreign companies enjoy national treatment in areas such as access to resources, qualifications and licensing, standard setting and government procurement, allowing them to share the benefits of China's opening-up measures.

Denis Depoux, global managing director of management consultancy Roland Berger, said China wants to turn its vast market into a significant opportunity for the global community.

Global businesses' confidence in China continued to grow in the second quarter, with more than 40% of respondents in a survey expressing increasing confidence in the Chinese market, according to a report released in late July by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The study, which collected responses from more than 400 foreign companies, found positive scores on key indicators, such as infrastructure services, market access, taxation and commercial dispute resolution.

The resolution adopted by the third plenary session stressed building a unified national market and pursuing high-level opening-up.

China will expand the catalogue of industries encouraged for foreign investment, appropriately shorten the negative list for foreign investment, remove all market access restrictions in the manufacturing sector, and promote greater opening-up in telecommunications, the Internet, education, culture, medical services and other sectors in a well-designed manner, according to the resolution.

Lu Jinyong, a professor specializing in cross-border investment at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, said China's latest economic reforms are expected to strengthen the global supply chain network and improve the integration of foreign investment into the country's economic growth.

For global manufacturers, automakers, retailers and service providers, the Chinese market has become a “fitness center” for growth and innovation, Lu said.

“Operating in China allows them to learn from local businesses and consumers, and make adjustments and improvements as needed. This knowledge can then be applied to their operations in other parts of the world,” he added.

For example, Schneider Electric, a French industrial and technology group, will put into operation the second phase of an innovation base in Shanghai in September to provide advanced testing services for research and development in China and develop more green and low-carbon smart electrical products for Chinese users.

“We will continue to deepen (Schneider's) presence in the Chinese market and increase investment in new energy projects,” said Ren Jing, the group's senior vice president.

In addition, American industrial conglomerate 3M will invest $50 million to set up a new production line and an intelligent conversion center in Shanghai, both of which will be operational by the end of this year.

Henry Ding, senior vice president of 3M and president of 3M China, said that cultivating new high-quality productive forces provides a solid framework for China's future development, which aligns well with 3M's strengths and creates new opportunities for the company's growth and investment.

Describing China as an exciting market for international companies, Ding said that with a strong industrial base and ample resources, the country covers almost the entire industrial chain. This provides great convenience for multinationals looking for supply chain partners in manufacturing and innovation.

Dereck Ji, managing partner for China at Belgium-based ADL Consulting, said he believes the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and various free trade agreements have greatly promoted multilateral cooperation and boosted the coordinated growth of participating countries and regions.

Otis Worldwide Corp, a U.S. elevator manufacturer, recognizes that the tangible growth of the BRI provides the company with opportunities to expand its partnership efforts to more countries.

Sally Loh, Otis CEO and President of Otis China, said that by partnering with Chinese companies, Otis has participated in many BRI projects in economies involved in the initiative, including the Mecca Metro in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi International Airport in the United Arab Emirates and the Cairo Metro in Egypt.

Despite the slow recovery of the global economy and the accelerated reconstruction of global industrial chains, Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based think tank, said the general trend of multinational companies increasing investment in China has not changed.



